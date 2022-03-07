This is how Zoë Kravitz prepared to play Catwoman in Batman | PHOTO

Sensual African-American actress Zoë Kravitzis one of the main attractions in the new film about the Dark Knight of Gotham City, thanks to his talent and of course the chemistry he generates on screen with the protagonist Robert Pattinson.

The Batman is the film that is sweeping the box office this weekend after a discreet release in theaters, but thanks to the reviews of critics and the general public, it has caused greater expectation and the theaters are now full of people wanting to see the Batman. Pattinson’s Batman Yet the Zoë Kravitz’s CatwomanBesides of Colin Farrell’s Penguin and the Riddler by Paul Dano.

The 33-year-old actress steals attention for the relationship of love and respect that has always been shown in the movies, series and comics of the character created by Bob Kane in 1939.

So much Batman as Catwomanare enemies and while one fights crime, the other takes the opportunity to commit crimes, however, when they work together they can be an explosive couple, as was shown in the last film of the Christopher Nolan trilogy with Anne Hathaway and now with Kravitz in her role as Selina Kyle.

However, for that role to live up to what fans want to see on screen, commitment and special skills are needed, which are not only obtained with talent, but also a dose of training.

without fear of success

The young actress received a hard exercise routine by the specialist Harley Pasternakaccording to Kravitz during an interview given to the vanity fair magazine.

The routine consisted of hard work in sessions of 25 minutes five days a week and with an adequate diet.

Zoë says that she came home in pain after sessions that included cardio, muscle cool down, ABS, stretching and to rest within his own routine, he received sessions of yoga.

And of course, an essential topic to interpret the feline villain was training in various martial arts, which somehow worried Zoë due to the unexpected stoppage of filming due to the covid-19 pandemic Worldwide.

However, the actress did not stop training and when she returned to the film sets she had no problem continuing with the training and of course with her scenes next to the cast of the film.

batman is now available in movie theaters across the country, and as we had told you, it has the participation of Robert PattinsonJeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, John Turturro and Andy Serkis.

