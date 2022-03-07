This is how the second season of ‘The Bridgertons’ will sound

Netflix promises to surprise again with the second season of The Bridgertons, a series that at its premiere surprised with a modern and different image despite the fact that it is a period series. fiction is the result of moving gossip-girl to Victorian London of the Regency era and in her creation, Shonda Rimes allows herself some historical licenses such as increasing the presence of black characters in the high society of the time, updating the general aesthetic through the costumes and music of the series.

A music that, in the first season, in addition to versions of billie eilish, Ariana Grande or Shawn Mendezincluded Wildest Dreams from Taylor Swift as the soundtrack to the honeymoon of the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor). Now, the music supervisor of the series, Justin Kamps, has revealed part of the musical thread of the new episodes. As he has explained, the starting point is always the musical taste for pop by Chris Van Dusen, showrunner of the series. It is a musical genre that “fits with the style of the series and brings a lot of joy”. Music is one of the elements to connect the past with the present. The use of well-known hits allows the public to immediately recognize their feelings in the experiences of the characters in the series.

The new episodes will sound to the rhythm of musical themes such as stay awayfrom Nirvana; Material Girlfrom madonna; Diamondsfrom Rihanna; dancing on my ownfrom Robyn; you oughta knowfrom Alanis Morrisette; sign of the timesfrom Harry Styles, what about usfrom Pink; How deep is your lovefrom Calvin Harris & Disciples; or Wrecking Ballfrom Miley Cyrus.





The second season focuses on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey)the oldest of the brothers and heir to the title of viscount who faces the process of looking for a wife, after in the first season his sister Daphne found love with the Duke of Hastings. Lord Anthony thinks he has found the perfect wife when he meets young Edwina (charithra chandran)just arrived from India. However, her older sister Kate (Simone Ashley) won’t make it easy for her and sparks will fly. among them.