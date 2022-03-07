This is how the new song by Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion sounds | Music

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion they have many things in common. They have big voices, they know how to move on stage and they have become two of the singers of the moment. In this way, it was only a matter of time before the British and the American decided to collaborate. And finally we will be able to listen to it!

This Sunday, March 6, the two interpreters have shared the announcement of their collaboration on their social networks. It was the rapper who shared the cover of the single. For the occasion, the two artists have opted for a very pastry theme. Dua and Megan’s faces appear in the frosting of some delicious cakes. Of course, at the moment they have not revealed the title of the song.

What we do know is the launch date, and we don’t have to wait long. Dua Lipa and Megan’s new song will be available on March 11 on all platforms.

The rapper has also shared a new promotional image for the single, where she wears her hair as if it were a real cake. She doesn’t even lack the candy chips!

Dua Lipa has also echoed the launch, giving us a few seconds of the audio. In it, we hear Dua singing in the background while Thee Stallion says some verses.

We are not surprised that Dua Lipa wanted to collaborate with the rapper. And it is that the American has not stopped succeeding since she released her album goodnewswhere he has collaborations with Cardi B or Maroon 5.

For her part, Dua is triumphing with her Future Nostalgia Tour. The star is currently performing in the United States, enjoying his audience and singing songs from his second studio album.

We will have to wait to hear this new song by Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion, but everything indicates that we are facing a new success.