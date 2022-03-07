this is how teenagers live fashion

Sometimes life starts to hurt adolescence. A moment of change, of vulnerability, fears and insecurities. But also many first times. Of a lot of life to discover. They are moments of suffering. Also in the outermost part, the one that is most visible. Thus, fashion and clothes They play an important role in our adolescents.

What does it mean to them? What do they want to express when they choose to buy certain clothes? As explained to laSexta.com Elena Daprá, health psychologist, expert in psychological and vocal well-being of the Official College of Psychology of Madrid (COP), “adolescence is a time of great insecurity: they always try to appear what they think others will like and think less about what seems good to them”. And this is also transferred to clothing, and to fashion.

“As adults, we choose clothes because we like them, because they flatter us or because we want to highlight what is beautiful for us. And that evolves over time. In adolescence, personality is still being forged. There is no reflection on whether I really like it or if it suits me. I buy it because I think others will like it,” he says.

We must bear in mind -he adds- “that what adolescents need is to compare themselves to establish the canon: to establish what is right and wrong, what is beautiful and what is not. And this happens in both girls and boys, but without doubt in the girls it is greater because we are more exposed to all the physical part, although they also now begin to have a greater exposure”.

References in adolescent fashion

The current fashion influences, in general, in adolescents are, first of all, “their closest environment: their class friends or the class fashion leader”, he explains. Patricia San Miguel, professor at the ISEM Fashion Business School of the University of Navarra and author of the ‘The White Paper on Responsible Influencing‘.

They also pay a lot of attention “to what students in higher classes are wearing, especially those they admire for their lifestyle and popularity. The first accounts they follow on social media are usually from friends and classmates.”

Immediately afterwards -adds this expert- the second actors that most influence their way of dressing are the digital influencers. “We tend to follow influencers who represent the lifestyle we want to achieve, so not all teens follow the same influencers.”

But within that group of influencers – the expert clarifies – each group of adolescents has in turn a group of influencers who represent their lifestyle and aspirations, who often tell them what to wear and how to wear it. In this way, some groups will follow María Pombo and María de Jaime more; others will follow influencers like Dulceida, others will follow Aitana or Lola Moreno… It will depend on what the teenager likes or attracts the most.

According to data provided by San Miguel, “el 74% of 16-24 year olds follow influencers. And Instagram and YouTube are the social networks where more influencers are followed. And up to 50% of young people between 16 and 24 years old consider that influencers are very credible or quite credible according to the study by the Association of advertising, marketing and digital communication in Spain (IAB).

But they don’t just follow very famous influencers, “also local influencers: those who are being talked about the most in their school or institute will be the ones they will follow the most because of the so-called FOMO effect (or what is the same, the fear of missing out on something that is happening around them), “he explains.

And finally, the third great influencer are own fashion brands“which through their social networks present various looks and collections based on their favorite series, the colors of the moment, their music groups or Disney and Marvel characters. More and more fashion brands are collaborating with digital influencers to develop small collections inspired by their own style”.

Influence by imitation: having ‘the shirt of’ to ‘imitate’

The processes of influence that occur most in fashion are “influence by imitation and contagion, which are not always conscious processes,” says San Miguel.

“When a teenager imitates a style of dress, a type of dress or a shirt, she is not looking to have the ‘same shirt as’, that is, she does not copy the product itself but what that product, that look and that shirt represents. And what it represents is associated with the characteristics of the person who wears it and prescribes it,” explains the expert. For example, he doesn’t want Ariana Grande’s shirt to have it but to imitate Ariana Grande: her success, her beauty, her popularity, etc.”

In this case, we can say that “influence by imitation is much more conscious than influence by contagion. Most fashion trends spread through a combination of contagion and imitation,” he says.

Many times, due to the period of life in which they are, certain things can be confused. Thus, as Dapra exemplifies, “they think I wear a ‘top-crop’ (t-shirts above the navel) with the belief that this is female empowerment because Rosalía or a fashion actress with many followers on Instagram have feminist messages and they dress like that. And they keep only the shirt. That is, they copy their shirt or their skirt thinking that (only) that will empower them. They don’t assimilate all the other messages behind these artists”.

By age, they do not make a reflection. but only they take the most external part and not the other messages that the singer or actress sends who say they feel empowered because they feel good about what they do, because they know what they like, they know how to say yes or no… “But the girl doesn’t collect all this, she simply collects how she is dressing, that is, the most external part Dapra explains.

Or they complement that message and make a deeper reflection if the family or adults of reference, such as a sister or an older cousin, explain it to them or help them make that reflection. Hence, the family is also very important in this. In fact, “it is very characteristic that if the family is aware of these things, the adolescent picks up certain messages, even if they are few. But they do. Because teens don’t seem to listen to their parents but they do: Although it may not seem like it, they listen,” he says.

According exclusively to fashion, “in order to empower yourself or use fashion as a language, you need knowledge,” says San Miguel. “A lot of teenagers (by age) don’t ask themselves ‘what do I say today with my look?’ or ‘what do I mean?’ and many others don’t know how to properly interpret those messages. Whether we like it or not, our lifestyle (not an isolated shirt or skirt, but your frequent way of dressing and painting yourself) transmits a message.”

It is true that “adolescents choose a certain ‘out-fit’ they want to transmit part of their personality to society; however, many do not delve into the effects that this ‘out-fit’ has on others because they do not know how to adequately interpret these messages due to lack of life experience”, explains the teacher.

Help them in their decisions and in their personal growth

It is important “to make young people aware of this reality, to help them interpret it so that they can be truly free in their fashion decision-making,” explains San Miguel. In this the family but also the brands have an important role.

“In this time of change and vulnerability, which is adolescence, brands and influencers have to be much more aware of all the young and adolescent audience that follows them and ask themselves if those values ​​and messages they transmit are the ones they really want to see reflected in their daughters/sisters/friends, etc”.

We cannot forget that “adolescence is a period of personal search and affirmation. Adolescents ‘suffer’ from security and self-knowledge. It is a process of natural growth. It is normal for them to feel insecure with the changes that are taking place in their bodies , minds and in their environment”.

Therefore, it is important that the adults of reference accompany them in this process“leaving them enough space for action so that they can discover and develop their personality or find their limits, also within the world of fashion”, concludes San Miguel.