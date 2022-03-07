This fan-made tank has an incredible level of detail

An amazing build Minecraft uses a tiny block mod to make an incredibly detailed and realistic tank.

Reddit user zmilkirill recently built his own tank in Minecraft, with a mod that allows them to achieve an impressive level of detail.

The mod chisels and Bits gives the digital architect access to extremely small blocks, which combine to form a truly realistic version of the WWII-era ISU-152 main battle tank.

The mod Chisels and Bits allows the player to create prominent curves, making the tank have fewer blocks than the typical construction of Minecraft.

The survivor of Sandbox, Steve is even included to scale, demonstrating both the sheer size and intricate detail of zmilkirill’s creation.

Tank-ISU-152. Created from small blocks using mod – Chisels and bits from Minecraft

Tanks are a particularly popular build for game users. Minecraft, but one player managed to create a functional tank to use in block-based warfare.

The construction of the tank Minecraft in operation it’s not as large or detailed as zmilkirill’s ISU-152, but it gets points for functionality. The tank uses a series of sticky pistons to push itself along the ground, though it only seems to be able to travel in a straight line.

His large cannon is made up of blocks of TNT and a dispenser, which theoretically allows him to fire explosives at enemies. However, in practice he only seems capable of running into a wall and gloriously self-destructing.