They call to participate on April 10 in consultation revocation of mandate

The Consultation on the revocation of the mandate will be held on April 10for which the Cívitas Center urged the population to participate in this process, which translates as a clear opportunity to have an active role in the exercise of rights.











The coordinator of the center, Samuel González, pointed out that the invitation to participate is first by going to the booth on the day of the event and also registering as an observer for the process.

Revocation of mandate is an exercise that takes place in different parts of the world… It is an instrument of citizen participation, to be able to conclude in advance the mandate of the titular person, in this case of the presidency of the republic.

“It will take place on April 10 and if this exercise reaches a participation of 40 percent of the nominal list of voters, the result will be binding for the head of the Executive,” González said.

The Cívitas Center aims to reach a thousand observers in the revocation of the mandate for the entire country and so far They already have 200 registrations in Nuevo León.

“The revocation of the mandate is a clear opportunity for us as young people to assume an active role, from the perspective of people committed to the exercise of our rights,” added Sophia Mendoza, a law student who was invited to the press conference.

For his part, the director of Redes Quinto Poder, Juan Manuel Ramos, pointed out the importance of participating in this type of exercise is to be able to improve them based on experiences.

