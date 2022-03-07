These Are The Worst Injuries From The Rocky Movies

The doctor youtuber Doctor Mike does a diagnosis of Sylvester Stallone’s role in the Rocky movies and the worst injuries of his boxing matches.

Dr. Mike Varshavski, better known to his 9 million subscribers as YouTuber Doctor Mike, has put aside his medical content and become a boxer. As part of his training – we don’t know if he’s also following the life advice Sly has been dishing out on his Instagram lately – he recently sat through all the Rocky movies – essential viewing for any aspiring boxer – and didn’t could avoid diagnosing the many, many injuries that the famous role of Sylvester Stallone suffers throughout the franchise. Here we talk about the worst.

And considering that Stallone himself has confessed that he almost died in the fourth installment, there is a lot to cut. And all this also after he made a parallel about who would win in a fight between the boxer and his other iconic role, that of Rambo.

It begins with the now famous scene where Rocky eats raw eggs before a training session. “I can’t help but think about the salmonella in his cup right now,” he says. “Because I bet those eggs aren’t pasteurized in the shell. Doesn’t look like she’s smart enough to buy them.”

Salmonella isn’t one of the health problems Rocky deals with in the movies, and Mike explains that it can be rare. “But that time you get it,” he adds, “you’re going to wish you hadn’t.” As well criticizes Rocky’s decision to train by beating raw meat without glovesrisking a career-ending knuckle injury, but praises the background work that goes into a post-training montage.

During the climactic match against Apollo Creed, Mike refers to Rocky’s broken nose, stating that nasal fractures are an especially common injury in boxing, and then explains the damage a forehand can do to the body, inhibiting a boxer’s ability to breathe and turn. “A hit to the liver will make you fall,” he says.

