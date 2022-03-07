These are the incredible infusions that will help you fight insomnia

Insomnia is a pathology caused by poor hygiene of the sleep that directly affects the rest of the individual. This condition will directly affect the health of the person since specialists maintain that the human body needs to sleep at least six hours a day. In turn, chronic insomnia can trigger different health and well-being problems, that’s why we suggest you consume three infusions.

Before mentioning which are the best infusions to reconcile the sleep we remind you that caffeine is one of the allies of insomnia to make you have a bad night, so it is suggested to avoid it at night. In addition, stress and family or work problems will alter the person’s nervous system and cause them to not be able to fall asleep easily.

Related news

If you present these problems easily and you have trouble sleeping at night, the first of the infusions to drink will be linden tea. This relaxing home remedy acts on the central nervous system with a mild anxiolytic action that makes it the most demanded in cases of nervousness and anxiety. In addition to being essential to avoid insomniaalso has diuretic, anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic properties, benefiting the body.

Lavender is one of the most useful plants to reconcile sleep. According to specialists, one of the benefits it has for the human body is its calming power, which is why lavender essential oils are perfect for combating anxiety and avoiding anxiety. insomnia. It is that you can help relaxation and its sedative power helps us sleep better.

Photo: Pixabay

Finally, one of the best infusions is chamomile. This herb is recognized for its numerous benefits. One of its best known is its great help at the digestive level, relieving abdominal pain and indigestion that make us go to bed heavy, harming the hygiene of the sleep. In addition, it helps to relax and calm anxiety and stress, so a cup of infused chamomile before bed helps us fight anxiety. insomnia.