These are the celebrities who enjoyed Acapulco’s Baby’O

Last Tuesday, March 1, he was arrested. Edward Caesarman, one of the founding members of Baby’O from AcapulcoGuerrero, for his probable participation in the crime of breach of the aggravated support obligation.

caesarman, who He is also president of a soccer team in the first division, he was notified and transferred to be available to the control judge who required him in the South Men’s Preventive Prison.

The nightclub, which is located on the Miguel Alemán coast, has been an emblematic meeting point for Famous, politicians And till drug traffickers.

The place opened its doors in 1976 and quickly became a benchmark. Unfortunately, the place was burned down in September 2021.

Celebrities who enjoyed Acapulco’s Baby’O

One of the stars of music, Luis Miguelwas a great regular at this place, whenever he could he was seen enjoying the night and the music, along with friends like “The Donkey” Van Rankin, Roberto Palazuelos and Tony Mauriand obviously also brought his loves, including Mariah Carey.

Manuel Mijares He was another of those who visited this space, and as part of his 44th anniversary in December 2020, he sent a congratulatory message.

Brooke Shields was another of the stars that I enjoy this space, as well as Sylvester Stallone, elizabeth taylor, Michael Jackson, Rod Stewart, Julio Iglesias and Marc Anthony.

Months before being set on fire, The “Donkey” Van Rankin He publicly asked that the place be opened so that they could go again to enjoy themselves, this because of the pandemic.

Belinda, Adrian Uribe, Ninel Count, Eiza Gonzalez, Angelique Boyeramong other celebrities landed there to forget about work and enjoy themselves to the fullest, like any mortal, although not everyone could go to the place, the access was most exclusive.

