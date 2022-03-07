The Zanes, the family that remakes movie scenes

During the pandemic, we all use confinement to kill free time at home with our hobbies: movies, reading, photography, whatever. Alex and Jacqueline Zane, two Boston lawyers who love movies, also had to entertain her daughter Matilda, who at five years old and without school was bored as an oyster while her parents telecommuted. Then the Zanes had an idea: why not recreate the most iconic scenes in movie history?

It all started as a family game. They took the first photo and Zane sent it to his friend Andrew Kelly, a professional photographer who was also stuck at home. He wanted to know if he could do his magic to make the scene more realistic. They liked the result so much, and Matilda was so entertained in the meantime, that they decided to take a picture every day of the week. And they began to upload them to Instagram: “a father, a photographer, a giant stuffed fox and a five-year-old girl named Matilda recreate iconic scenes from the cinema,” reads the profile of tot_for_tot_remakes.

@tot_for_tot_remakesInstagram

What is the fox in all this? Well, the Zanes don’t just put this girl named after a Roald Dahl novel on camera in a costume. The magic of the Zane photos is in bringing the childhood universe of a five-year-old girl to all kinds of movies. When Matilda becomes Nicolas Cage in leaving las vegas she stops being a hardened alcoholic to show her addiction to juices. A bouncy ax terrifies her in The glow. And a fox is the psycho killer Michael Myers, although we hope that Matilda has not seen Halloween with five years, or at least that has been able to sleep after. Whenever a second character appears on the scene, this giant stuffed fox joins the game.

The game was supposed to end with the confinement and Matilda’s return to school, but between photo and photo something had happened. They had gone viral. “It’s crazy that someone who is not family would immediately want to see this,” Zane said. “It’s crazy.” What began as family entertainment has grown into an account with more than 60,000 followers on Instagram.

Day after day the Zanes have been reconstructing some of the best films in the history of cinema. Shutter Island, the addams family, Fight club, The Truman Show, Matrix, Grease, Top Gun, Thelma and Louis, The Great Gatsby, Psycho, Lord of the Rings… If a movie has an immediately identifiable moment, you can be sure it’s in the Zane notebook.

As a photographer, Alex Zane is nothing more than an amateur with only a ridiculous $5 budget for props for each photo, but what he lacks in means he makes up for with ingenuity. To make The Wizard of Oz In one of her first photos, they made a dress for Matilda out of napkins. Jacqueline is in charge of makeup and costumes, in which Matilda’s grandmother sometimes helps her, that everything here stays in the family. Meanwhile, Alex sets up the shot with her daughter’s stuffed animals to make sure she has the lighting and framing for the film before the photo shoot. Sometimes it is relatively simple; others, Andrew Kelly has to do his magic and imitate the tricks of the cinema.

The confinement is over – thankfully – and Matilda has returned to school, now determined to be a Hollywood star, but they still have many weekends and many movie scenes to recreate.

