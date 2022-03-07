The Xiaomi 12 series filters its possible prices for Europe again

The Xiaomi 12 series will be presented on March 15. Some models of which we already know everything except the official sale price, a price that has been leaked for the second time with some differences.

A series made up of three models: Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro and 12X or 12 Lite whose prices have already been filtered first through Gizchina and now Pricebaba. A price that we already assumed would be more expensive compared to Chinese prices and whose range starts from 600 to 1,200 euros.

The cheapest model will be Xiaomi 12X or 12 Lite, it is yet to be confirmed which of the two models will arrive or if both will finally arrive. A terminal that will start from 600 euros up to 699 euros and it will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 and a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen.

For his part, the Xiaomi 12 It increases its price compared to the previous generation. It will arrive in two configurations of 8/128GB and 8/256GB with starting price from 899.

Finallythe highest-end model, Xiaomi 12 Prowill start at 1,100 euros for its base version of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the most complete configuration of 12/256GB will rise up to 1,200 euros maintaining the price of the Xiaomi 11 Ultra.

We will see if these prices are finally confirmed, which are slightly higher than those initially filtered. But they seem to be consistent with the rest of the company’s catalog.

