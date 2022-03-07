The Ultimate Royal Beauty Guide: 16 Products Loved By The Royal Family

ads

Looking to elevate your beauty look from commoner to queen?

The royal family is known for their consistently polished appearances, but since they typically keep their private lives under wraps, it can be a bit of a mystery how exactly they achieve their flawless hair, skin, and makeup.

If you’ve ever wondered how your favorite members of the monarchy get their glowing complexion or the perfect smoky eye, look no further.

From Kate Middleton’s secret to toning down fine lines to the Queen’s favorite nail polish shade, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite royal-approved beauty products for every budget below.

Lancôme Hypnôse Volumizing Mascara ($29)

This is reportedly the mascara Middleton relies on to keep her lashes long and lush. The brand says that it “volumises lashes without clumping or flaking,” which is definitely a must-have when you’re on duchess duty. Princess Diana’s makeup artist, Mary Greenwell, also used the product in a YouTube tutorial showing how to get her beauty look, and said she never wore false eyelashes on the late royal.

shop now Beautyblender Original Makeup Sponge ($20)

Meghan Markle uses this beauty tool that many of us already have in our makeup bags, sharing with Birchbox that she should “apply foundation only where it’s needed and spread with Beautyblender Original.” Her former makeup artist, Lydia Sellers, told Today Style that the brand’s classic pink sponge was “the perfect tool for removing foundation and making sure Meghan’s freckles show through.”

shop now Sephora Collection Ultimate Gel Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in Matte Cobalt Blue ($13)

Like many people in the 1980s, Princess Diana loved blue eyeliner and even navy blue mascara. And while her makeup artist, Mary Greenwell, eventually steered her away from her dated look, it’s definitely a fun way to try an occasional eye gloss. Diana’s Elizabeth Arden pencil in Blue Kohl 636 is no longer for sale, but you can get an affordable duplicate with this version from Sephora.

shop now Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil ($29)

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to have become a fan of this age-defying oil when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte. According to the brand, applying three drops twice a day helps fade “the visible appearance of scars, stretch marks, and fine lines and wrinkles.”

shop now Floris London White Rose Eau de Toilette ($66)

While we’ll probably never know for sure what the Queen’s favorite scent is, experts believe she prefers Floris London’s White Rose, according to the Telegraph. The elegant bottle comes with royal warranties, so even if it turns out the Queen doesn’t wear this particular scent, she’ll still have a touch of royalty in her perfume collection.

shop now Clarins Natural Lip Perfector in Rosewood Shimmer ($27)

While you won’t hear Middleton giving interviews about her favorite beauty products, this one was seen on her hands while sitting on the Wimbledon court. The Duchess took off her Clarins gloss for a quick touch-up during the 2019 tennis championships, and with her sheer pink shade, it’s perfect both on its own and as a pretty gloss on another lipstick.

shop now Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen ($38)

YSL’s cult-favorite concealer is loved by many celebrities, and Markle touted its benefits in an interview with Allure during her “Suits” days. Sharing that it was one of the few products used for his ‘five minute face’, he said: ‘It’s just Touche Éclat, curl lashes, mascara, ChapStick and a bit of blush. That’s my favorite kind of look.”

Shop It Now Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Highlighter in Pink Quartz ($50)

Middleton opts for this favorite shimmery pink from Bobbi Brown to add a rosy blush to her complexion, and she even wore it on her wedding day (she did her own makeup!). According to Us Weekly, she switched to bronze for an added glow while she was pregnant, opting to avoid spray tanning treatments.

shop now Houbigant Paris Quelques Fleurs L’Original Eau de Parfum ($150)

Princess Diana wore this fragrance, described as “the first truly multi-floral blend ever created,” on her wedding day in 1981. Filled with notes of lemon, jasmine, lily-of-the-valley, bergamot, and orange blossom, it’s an elegant choice if you want to feel like royalty… even if you wear tights instead of a wedding dress.

shop now MAC Eye Kohl Eyeliner Pencil in Teddy ($19)

Describing this eyeliner as “a really beautiful brown that has some gold to it,” Markle shared with Allure that she wears it before going out for the night. “A makeup artist I work with often, Kayleen McAdams, turned me on,” Markle said. “It’s what she wears on Sofia Vergara, and who wouldn’t want those beautiful almond brown eyes?”

shop now Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Flats ($9)

Chances are you’ve tried (or at least heard of) Essie’s cult-favorite pale pink nail polish, and even the Queen can’t resist the shade. While she often goes for a no-polish look, the barely-there look of ballet flats is perfect for those times when she wants a rosy-white manicure. In fact, the brand’s website shared that Essie received a letter from her hairdresser asking for a bottle in 1989, as it’s “the only color Her Majesty would wear.”

shop now Fresh Sugar Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15 ($24)

Markle thanks this super-smoothing lip treatment for its “soft, kissable, buttery lips,” telling Beauty Banter that the balm, which comes in 14 colors, along with a clear version, “is the best.” Packed with grapeseed oil, meadowfoam, and blackcurrant seed oils, Fresh’s best-selling balm also uses sugar to serve as a natural moisturizer.

Shop It Now Bobbi Brown Lipstick in Sandwash Pink ($29)

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for this semi-matte shade on her wedding day, sporting the rosy-brown shade to walk down the aisle at Westminster Abbey. It’s noted on the detailed chart that Bobbi Brown created to help guide Middleton through her makeup application.

buy now Nars Blush in Orgasm ($30)

Markle is a huge fan of this iconic blush, now available in multiple versions of the original Orgasm shade. “I use it on and off camera because it gives you a nice glow from within,” she told Allure when she was starring in “Suits.” Sister-in-law Kate is also said to be in the shade, according to Us Weekly.

shop now Sebastian Professional Molding Mud ($19)

This mud-like product was due in part to Princess Diana’s famously tousled hair. Stylist Sam McKnight would use it, and a healthy dose of hairspray, to keep his shaggy style looking fresh all day.

shop now Karin Herzog Oxygen Face Cream ($59)

Middleton is said to be a devotee of Karin Herzog’s 2% active oxygen cream, according to Us Weekly. Claiming to detox acne-prone skin, the product corrects and treats to create a complexion fit for a duchess.

buy now

