The Titanic Cars: A Movie Story

It is about to be 110 years since one of the tragedies that most impacted society in the first quarter of the 20th century and continues to have an impact today, thanks to the cinema and hundreds of documentaries about the sinking of the Titanic, the most famous ocean liner in the world. world and the largest and most luxurious in its time. A ship that went to the bottom of the Atlantic with several very luxurious cars of the time. These are the titanic cars.

As everyone knows, the Titanic left the port of Southampton on April 10, 1912, bound for New York. Several of the wealthiest families and personalities of the time traveled in it, but also (and they were the majority) people belonging to much less wealthy social groups, most of them immigrants in search of a new life in what they call ‘the land of opportunities’ ‘, although what they ended up finding was, rather, the dark depths of a frozen ocean.

The largest and most luxurious ship of the moment

The RMS Titanic It was the second of three large ships owned by the British shipping company White Star Line, along with the RMS Olympic and the HMHS Britannic. She was the largest and most luxurious ship ever built up to that time and represented the power of an empire, the British, whose borders were threatened by the rise of the German empire. It was the Europe of empires that would end up facing each other in a great war just two years later.

Much has been written and narrated about the sinking of the ship. Back then, the ship was said to be unsinkable. But it wasn’t like that. The night of april 14on its fourth day of travel, at about 11:40 p.m., the ship hit a iceberg to some 600 kilometers from Newfoundlandin full North Atlantic Ocean. And in two and a half hours, the Titanic perished, dragging almost 1,500 people of the 2,200 who traveled in it.

The cars of the Titanic

Throughout the 20th century there were numerous maritime tragedies, with even higher numbers of victims. But none of them generated the commotion that caused the Titanic. Logically, much of the blame lies with the thousands of books, documentaries and films made during the century, especially one directed by james cameron in 1997 and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Precisely, in Camperon’s film a vehicle appears. At the beginning, it is seen how some cranes lift it to the ship and, later, “Jack” and “Rose” maintain a romance, starring in one of the most remembered scenes of the film. That car was a Renault B.K. from 1911 and its owner Mr William E Carter. This is known because this wealthy American citizen, resident of Philadelphia, survived the shipwreck and claimed the car from the insurer for the sum of $5,000.

But it seems that he was not the only one traveling on the Titanic. According to the plans of the ship, the cars were located in a compartment in the bow of the ship, which was the part where it was hit by the iceberg and where it began to sink. Other cars that could have been sunk with the Renault were the Delauney Bellevillea French luxury car, and the Mercedes Coupe Chauffeur.

The car that never boarded

There was one car that didn’t make it onto the Titanic, even though it should have. It is about Brush Runaboutan American car made in 1909 by the brothers Alanson and William P. Brush, and introduced in 1912. The Brush brothers planned to take the car to Europe on the Titanic on the return voyage to Britain, but sinking on the maiden voyage left the Runabout behind. Finally, the vehicle made the planned trip, but in the Olympic.

The Runabout was a groundbreaking car for its time, as it was the first to use suspension springs, instead of crossbows. In addition, it was a very light car, I thought just 369 kilos, and mounted a motoror with a single cylinder that produced 10 hp, attached to a gearbox, attention, eight relations. The maximum speed was 32km/han important figure by the standards of the time (1909).

The model you see in the photos corresponds to a Runabout unit built in 1911, auctioned for $22,000 in 2010, money that was donated to the Titanic Foundation.