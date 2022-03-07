The theory of his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

On the day of his 56th birthday, we review the actor’s current situation and his return to Marvel Studios. Will it be possible?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has revolutionized the film industry one of the most impressive events in the spectators and in the numbers of the world box officeso over the years many people grew up watching the movies and it has changed their lives. This feeling was what Robert Downey Jr. felt in the same way.who this Sunday celebrates his 56 years old and we tell you how can his return to the franchise be.

When the actor was called to kick off the Avengers Saga, Marvel considered that it was a risk, since his past was not pleasant at all: he had a history of drug abuse and was arrested numerous times, in addition to several times staying in rehabilitation centers. However, everything changed and today it can be said that it is the face most loved by fans.

In 2019, Avengers: Endgame arrived and marked the end of an era for both the studio and some actors, such as Downey Jr., who stated at the time that it was going to be his last participation in the study that today belongs to Disney. Although it seemed to be a firm sentence, Over time, rumors of a renewal for future projects appeared and a particular theory that indicates what his return would be like..

+ What could be the return of Robert Downey Jr. to Marvel?

The answer is in iron heart: in the comics it’s about Riri Williamsa 15-year-old girl who studies engineering and builds her own armor, following in the footsteps of Iron Man. There Tony Stark appears to help her in the process of being a superhero and he transfers her consciousness to a device to become an artificial intelligence.and in this way he would be present with her at all times.

iron heart is one of the original series from Marvel Studios that was announced at Disney’s Investor Day 2020, where they also confirmed that Dominique Thorne will play Riri Williams and will be officially broadcast by the streaming service Disney+. No further details about this program are known yet.but many trust that Robert will say present in some way and will cause surprise among the followers.

Another reason for fans to get excited is that these comments and rumors about the next Marvel television show reached the ears of Robert Downey Jr. himself. and in a conversation with the media comic book was consulted, to which he replied: “Well… I’m off, for now. But never say never”. This way does not close the doors to a returnwhich fans ask for every day, like that of Chris Evans, interpreter of Captain America.