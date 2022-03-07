The surprising links between how well you sleep and what you eat

Girl eating pizza at night

image source, Getty Images

Not getting enough sleep can lead to a vicious cycle of overeating and further sleep deprivation, but it may be possible to create a virtuous cycle, where healthy eating improves sleep.

Tania Whalen finds it impossible to get enough sleep, as she works nights and early mornings at the fire station in Melbourne, Australia.

To make it through the long nights answering emergency calls and dispatching crews, he often brought snacks to work.

“Could be a muffin or some cookies to eat on a break because I was a little hungry or wanted to boost my energy a little,” he says.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker