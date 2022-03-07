The six diet and exercise secrets of Robert Pattinson to become Batman | Health | Magazine

Bats and vampires chase the actor Robert Pattinson, because in 2008 he played Edward Cullen, the famous vampire from the Twilight saga, and in 2022 he becomes Batman, the bat man from the renowned American comic.

In an interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Matt Reeves, director of the new Batman movie, said that he was convinced that Pattinson was the perfect person for the role after seeing his audition, reveals the Qg portal.

But to be a superhero you not only have to be a good actor but also have good physical conditions, like Chris Evans (Captain America) or Chris Hemsworth (Thor), for this reason, Robert Pattinson underwent a series of exercises and diets to become in Batman.

Diet and exercises of Robert Pattinson to become Batman

1- Train in the morning

Although it sounds ironic, because vampires do not go out in the sunlight, Robert Pattinson performed his training routine in the mornings, before beginning the recordings of Batman. “I had my burst of energy. I was going to work out, about 15 minutes before I put on the suit,” Robert told GQ.

For its part, Healthline, a web portal specialized in medicine, pointed out that morning workouts keep the body more active during the day and do not delay sleep as a night workout would.

2- Be persevering

Robert Pattinson fought for the role, even after having it, because just when the recordings of the film began, the actor suffered an accident in which he injured his wrist, even so he continued to train hard.

“I broke my wrist at the beginning of it all, doing a trick, even before covid. So the whole first section was just trying to keep working, looking like a penguin,” he told GQ.

3- Balance was important

The film allowed Pattinson to improve his emotional and physical balance. She thus let her know during an interview with Healthy for Men.

“I realized that I needed a more complete approach to fitness, because it’s too easy for me to go one way or the other… or at least, it has been in the past,” he said in the interview.

4- Strong training

Although Pattinson doesn’t reveal much about his workouts, the Healthy for Men website reported that his exercises were basic, but strong. They consisted of crunches, bicycle, dumbbell side bends, double crunches, and supersets. Typically, she did three sets of 25 reps each.

5- Outdoor training

Many of his workouts were outdoors, as revealed by Healthy for Men, who add that the actor ran 5 to 10 kilometers three or four times a week. He also worked out on the beach or boxed outdoors.

6- Eating healthy made his workouts work

As many specialists say, to have an athletic body it is not enough to exercise, but you must also follow a balanced diet, and Robert Pattison is no exception.

To get the physical profile of Batman, the actor made some changes to his daily diet, limiting alcohol, processed meats and fried foods, Healthy for Men wrote in Robert’s interview.

