The sequel to ‘I am legend’ is on the way with Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan

The sequel to I Am Legend is on the way, starring Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan.

According to Variety, a second film – which Smith and Jordan will also produce – is in the works for Warner Bros, with a script written by Akiva Goldsman.

Smith and Jon Mone, co-chairman and film director of Westbrook Studios, will produce with Ryan Shimazaki supervising, while Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo will produce under their Outlier Society banner.

James Lassiter will serve as executive producer. Goldsman and Greg Lessans will also produce through Weed Road Pictures.

No further details about the upcoming film have been released yet, but Smith shared a photo alluding to the collaboration on Instagram, tagging Jordan in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

The first I Am Legend film was an adaptation of Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel of the same name. Directed by Francis Lawrence, the 2007 post-apocalyptic action-horror film starred Smith as virologist Robert Neville, the sole survivor of a man-made plague that transforms humans into bloodthirsty monsters, who follow him as he struggles to find a cure.

This past Saturday (February 26), Smith won best actor at the NAACP Image Awards for his role as Richard Williams in King Richard, before taking home his first Screen Actors Guild award on Sunday (February 27). for the paper.

The film, which tells how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became the best in the world thanks to their father’s advice, is also nominated for six Academy Awards, with Smith earning her third Oscar nomination for Best actor, in addition to the fact that the film opts for the best film.

For his part, Michael B. Jordan will make his directorial debut with the upcoming Creed 3.

Jonathan Majors, who will play the new nemesis of Adonis Creed, has anticipated what can be expected from the third chapter of the Rocky spin-off movies.

Speaking to NME, Majors said: “Michael is trying to do something different with this Creed. Something that’s a little more intimate.

“With intimacy comes complexity. It’s me and him. It’s a story about these two men trying to figure something out, and it’s very different from the others.”

While Tessa Thompson will return as Bianca, Creed 3 appears to be the first without mentor Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa. Last year (via Insider), Jordan said the legendary action star would not be back.