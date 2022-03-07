The Rock Shows Off Another Cheat Meal

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson needs no introduction when it comes to the world of professional wrestling as he is still considered one of the all-time greats. He is also a dominant force in Hollywood and brings great star power to any movie he stars in.

The Rock is also a businessman and very smart. He also loves to stay in the best physical shape possible. He is universally loved, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have his fair share of enemies.

Due to The Rock’s insane dedication to working out at the gym, he is also known for his wacky and often ridiculous cheat meals. After taking a break from showing off his cheat meals, The Rock is back sharing his cheat meals and making fans jealous.

The Rock took to his Instagram and uploaded a video where he showed off his latest cheat meal, which consisted of French toast topped with cinnamon crisp toast.

Can’t take my eyes off or off you 🍞🥣 👀 😍 #cheatmealsunday coming on strong! French toast topped with one of my favorite cereals (cinnamon crisp toast) hot off the griddle, topped with sweet cream cheese + just the right amount of maple syrup for the perfect bite. This cheat meal had no chance of survival 💀 Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends.

We work hard, you’ve earned it 👊🏾 ~ fool the food king

Here’s a collection of cheat meals from The Rock in case you want to check them out. The Rock has a lot to do in his busy life, including preparing for black adam And that’s what matters in the end.

What is your opinion about this story? Sound in the comments!