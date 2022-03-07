the PlayStation game is adapted to TV and the first details are filtered

God of War will have a TV series own, according to the well-known Hollywood news portal Deadline. The news, which has not yet been confirmed at an official level, is accompanied by some administrative details unrelated to the approach or the plot; and it also has a clear issuance platform: Prime Videofrom Amazon.

According to the source, Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (co-executive producers of the TV series TheExpanse) will sign the television adaptation from God of War, along with showrunner Rafe Judkins from The Wheel of Time. PlayStation is on an interesting streak of deals of the sort: director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) has just released the feature film Uncharted based on Naughty Dog’s IP of the same name with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as protagonists, and we will also have a series of The Last of Us on HBO with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Although the God of War games are native to PlayStation consoles, the 2018 installment—the most transformative in the franchise, and also the most beloved— released on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store last January. It was quite a surprise, both because of the editor’s expansion exercise and because of how round the port– Fairly natural gaming on mouse and keyboard with a few frills (DLSS, Nvidia Reflex) and even numerous graphical configuration options.

Cory Barlog’s play has a sequel on the way, called God of War: Ragnarok. This should arrive at some point pending specification of the present 2022, although it can only be played on PS4 and PS5 at launch. It is not clear that it will come to PC in the future as well.