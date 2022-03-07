The most feared Russian wrestlers in WWE history

Russia has long been a source of rude for the company, whether the fighters are real Russians or not. It is a tradition that continues today every time the company has the opportunity to take advantage of the duality «good vs. bad”. Casting real and fake Russians alike in the role of badass often speaks to the tension and mistrust of many years that the United States has had with that nationand now it is endorsed.

‎WWE has never created Italian or Mexican villains in the same way that they did with the Russians, especially during the Cold War. That period of time made it easy to tell the story of good versus evil, us against them, the stars and stripes against the hammer and sickle.‎ ‎A wrestler could make the audience hate them through their arrogance or behind-the-scenes techniques, but there was no nothing as powerful as pasting a Russian name to attract the wrath of the fans. Next, we review the biggest rude of Russian “nationality” who stepped on a WWE ring.

►Ivan Koloff

Deep scars on his forehead, a cold glow and a chain around his neck, koloff he was an intimidating presence in WWE.‎ ‎He was a thick-built gladiatortheir almost 300 pounds apparently they were 100% pure muscle. As was typical for most Russian characters, was portrayed as rude, rude, a brute among gentlemen.‎

‎Mike Mooneyham describes it‎‎ in ‎‎The Post and Courier‎‎ as “the ‘evil Russian’ who evoked rabid emotions among ring fans around the world”.‎ ‎When WWE wanted to finally end Bruno Sammartino’s world title reign, they turned to Koloff.. Sammartino, the Italian-American power, reigned in WWE from May 17, 1963 to January 18, 1971That Sammartino’s unfathomably long reign finally ended would have shocked fans regardless of the opponent, but there was something especially unsettling if it was a Russian who pulled it off. ‎After that The Russian Bear dropped his knee on the champion’s chest and got the count of three, the commentator shouted: “They are going to riot. Get him out of here!”‎.

By then, the veil on the scripted nature of wrestling had not yet been lifted. Fans couldn’t read online that Koloff was actually from Montreal, they just knew him as an evil Russian.‎ That helped make him a compelling figure.. He made his victories feel like gut punches and his losses worth celebrating. When he lost the title less than a month after dethroning Sammartino, the crowd at Madison Square Garden cheered with great fervor.‎

‎Koloff’s career was filled with moments like these. Being WWE champion was the pinnacle of that careerbut he was a mainstay on the main event scene of the early ’70s.‎ ‎When WWE needed a villain to oppose Sammartino, Morales or Bob Backlund, The Russian Bear he was waiting, his fists already clenched.‎

►‎The Bolsheviks ‎

‎If Nikolai Volkoff had remained Bepo Mongol throughout his WWE career, it is unlikely that he would have had the impact that he did. In the 1980s, WWE wisely took advantage of the growing tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union. so fans could see an American hero triumph over a Russian like Volkoff. Catharsis could soon follow.‎

‎In 1984, Volkoff joined forces with The Iron Sheik. The Soviet and Iranian duo fed off the animosity the American crowds had for both nationsBefore their matches, with the Iranian and Soviet flags waving in the ring, Volkoff would sing the Soviet national anthem. “The Iron Sheikh” shouted: “Russia, No. 1! Iran, no. 1!” for spit before the mention of America.‎ The result was consistently a roar of boos.‎

‎There was no easier way to irritate the fans. Whoever faced off against this pair of foreigners received an instant standing ovation. Volkoff continued to boast of this animosity towards Russia when embarked on a solo career.‎ On October 5, 1985, during the second edition of Saturday Night Main Eventhe faced ‎‎Hulk Hogan‎‎ in a flag fight. The winner had the right to wave their nation’s flag after the match.with the obvious victory of the Hulkster.

‎Volkoff would later team up with Boris Zhukov in 1987.going on to name the team after the majority faction of the Russian Social Democratic Party: the bolsheviks.‎ ‎The two fighters they were a constant in the WWE tag team division in the late 1980s. They faced teams like The Killer Bees, The British Bulldogs and The Young Stallionsbut never took the titles.‎ Zhukov and Volkoff parted ways in 1990.

►Vladimir Kozlov ‎WWE sought to recreate the magic it had with Koloff. It advertised Kozlov as “The Moscow Butcher”although he was actually from the Ukraine.‎ Like «The Russian Bear», Kozlov was classified as vicious and dangerous, hitting his opponents with his head on the chest. His first victims were not long in coming: Funaki, Jimmy Wang Yang and Matt Hardy, among others. Cold War or not, WWE was going to make a monster of Kozlov. ‎ ‎However, never reached the level of Koloff. Whether the company focused on his military background while working for the ECW brand or floated him around the title feud, Kozlov never made the impression that men like Volkoff and Ivan Koloff they had in the past.‎ ‎His win-loss record seemed less impressive as he progressed.. She would soon trade kicks for dances and the comic pairing with Santino Marella It ended up being lethal for their claims. ► Rusev

‎In Rusev’s first year in WWE, quickly went from being the “Bulgarian Brutus» to be the Hero of the Russian Federation. The company believed that it would be easier for the WWE Universe to boo a Russian instead of a Bulgarian.‎ Lana played a crucial role in this transformation moving to praise the figure of Putin. Rusev began to wave around the Russian flag and wear a star around his neck that is said to have been awarded to him from Russia.‎

Who knows if fans could have whistled at a tough Bulgarian as loudly as they would at a Russian, but the transition has certainly been worth it.‎ When Jack Swagger and Zeb Colter collided with Rusev in their first major main roster rivalry, the roaring approval of the crowd spoke of the power of the US-Russia dynamicone more time.

‎Swagger and Colter they had quickly gone from conservative fanatics to likable patriots thanks to his rivalry with Rusev. Even though that him All-American he had lost all his fights against Rusev, he had become more relevant, and opposing the latest Russian threat gave him a reason to exist. Neither Mark Henry nor Big Show were able to stop Rusevuntil John Cena arrived at WrestleMania 31 and put things in their place by reconquering the United States Championship.‎