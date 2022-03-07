The Minecraft movie was not released this month because of Covid-19 and The Batman

Lately, multiple video games have wanted to make their leap to the big screen and some like Sonic, Arcane, Castlevania, Pokémon have achieved it with resounding successcompared to projects like Tomb Rayer or the latest Resident Evil movie. Right now, the Minecraft movie is in development.

As you may remember, in 2019, the official Minecraft account mentioned that the game movie would arrive this month, exactly on March 4, 2022… Unfortunately for Minecraft, COVID-19 and the premiere of The Batman took precedence over it.

Dates! They are important, because they allow us to clear our calendars for exciting, nay, MONUMENTAL events. Such as the upcoming Minecraft movie, which finally has one! March 4, 2022. Just around the corner! A few more details here: https://t.co/JfIEBYpptc pic.twitter.com/CstpQVKPdY — Minecraft (@Minecraft) April 16, 2019

As reported by PC GamesN, the film had to be postponed to make room for the premiere of The Batman, in addition to the obvious reasons caused by the pandemic, delaying its premiere in order to finish it and leave it as polished as possible. As you will remember, the film will be a Live-Action, and the plot will focus on “A teenage girl and her unlikely group of adventurers. After the malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, they must save their beautiful, locked-down Overworld.“, so being a movie that probably mixes both live action and 3D animationhad to be postponed.

Why didn’t The Batman let Minecraft: The Movie premiere this month?

As for the reason why The Batman interfered with the premiere of the Minecraft feature film, you should take into account that both films are under the production of Warner Bros.. and that the film starring Robert Pattinson would be delayed until this Friday, March 4 (same date scheduled for Minecraft) and for obvious reasons, The Batman would overshadow Minecraft at the box office.

