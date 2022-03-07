The ‘making of’ the duct tape suit that Kim Kardashian wore to the Balenciaga show

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia marked this Sunday the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week. The brand was one of the first companies in the luxury sector to show its support for the Ukrainian people on Instagram, transforming the social network into a platform to help achieve the largest number of donations for the World Food Program.

A solidarity action that was reflected in the front row of Le Bourget, Seine-Saint-Denis. The creative director of the firm, Demna Gvasalia, left on the seats some T-shirts with the Ukrainian flag that most of the guests wore to witness the autumn-winter 2022/23 collection. “This show needs no explanation,” the designer said in a statement.





In the front row there was also a guest who captured all eyes with her look, minutes before the show began. Kim Kardashian, one of Gvasalia’s muses and current ambassador of the house, appeared dressed in a striking suit made of yellow duct tape with Balenciaga lettering in black.





A very transgressive styling with which she once again surpassed herself. After the outfits Incognito that she has worn in recent months -signed by the creative director-, now the businesswoman wants to make fashionable an extreme outfit whose protagonist is a packing tape that also decorates her shoes and her bag.

‘Making of’ the suit with adhesive tape that Kim Kardashian wore to the Balenciaga show Instagram @kimkardashian

Kardashian shared with her millions of Instagram followers the making of of the suit. The celebrity used a black high-neck jumpsuit as a base, which Gvasalia’s assistants then wrapped with the ribbons. A style that belongs to the collection that the firm presented this Sunday and that Kim wore with wet-look hair and black sunglasses.

The creative director of Balenciaga moved the attendees of the parade and the users of social networks with a staging that was a tribute to the Ukrainian refugees. The stage turned into a winter landscape with heavy snow falling on the models.





A hard experience that Gvasalia himself, Georgian by birth, lived when he was little. “The war in Ukraine has awakened the pain and trauma that I have had since 1993, when the same thing happened in my homeland and I became a refugee forever. Forever, because that is something that stays with you. The fear, the desperation, the realization that nobody loves you. But I also realized what really matters in life, like life itself, human love and compassion”, the designer wrote in an emotional letter.

He also acknowledged that it had been an “incredibly” tough week for him and even considered suspending the show. “But then I realized that canceling the parade would be equivalent to giving up, resigning myself to the evil that has hurt me so much for almost 30 years,” he said. Finally, the creative director wanted to present a proposal dedicated “to courage, resistance and the victory of love and peace”.





For the next season Balenciaga bets on suits oversized in dark tones, with sweatshirts and sweatpants, second-skin dresses, asymmetrical tops, shorts and high-waisted pants that stylize the silhouette. In addition, in the parade it was possible to see colorful proposals in white and red, with prominence for the capes, a piece that promises to come back with out in autumn. The parade was closed by a model dressed in a yellow sports outfit and a model in a flowing blue dress, the two colors of the Ukrainian flag.







