The Mac Studio appears in some renders a few hours after its possible presentation

Rumors of the Mac Studio, as well as its sister display, the Apple Studio Display, are gathering steam very quickly. Now, a few hours before tomorrow’s event, some renders have appeared of the appearance that this interesting computer could have.

A Mac mini Pro called Studio

A few hours before tomorrow’s Peek performance at 7:00 p.m., YouTuber Luke Miani has shown a design of what could be the Mac Studio. A device that, as we can see in the images, part of the base of the Mac mini to gain, above all, height.





At the bottom, the computer features a much more generous ventilation grille than the one on the Mac mini. Something that is so in part to be able to maintain adequate cooling of a machine that, if we listen to rumours, it will be quite powerful. In the video, Miani says that “without a doubt” Apple will introduce the Mac Studio during tomorrow’s event.





The truth is that, based on the product description, this Mac would have already been rumored by Mark Gurman himself. Although the truth is that we have more questions than answers about this new Mac. A Mac, it must be said, that would be the first to wear the “Studio” label.

As with all this information and rumours, we will always advise some skepticism. A render like the one we are dealing with makes a lot of sense and had already been considered several months ago, when Gurman spoke of a Mac in between the Mac mini and the Mac Pro. That said, it is always interesting take a closer look at the concept of what could be tomorrow’s big surprise.