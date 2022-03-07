The love story is never the whole story. Triler and poster of ‘Deep waters’

Hulu presents the official trailer and poster for ‘Deep water‘, a film adaptation of the novel by Patricia Highsmith directed by Adrian Lyne, in which it is the first film in twenty years by the director of ‘flashdance’, ‘Nine weeks and a half’, ‘fatal attraction’, ‘An Indecent Proposal’, ‘Jacob’s Ladder’, ‘Lolita’ and ‘Unfaithful’.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas play Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a well-off New Orleans couple whose marriage crumbles under the weight of resentment, jealousy and mistrust. As their mutual taunts and mind games intensify, things quickly turn into a deadly game of cat and mouse as Melinda’s extramarital flirtations begin to wear off.

Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Finn Wittrock and Kristen Connolly complete the cast of this erotic thriller that will be released worldwide on March 18: In the United States from Hulu, and in the rest of the world (except China, Russia and the Middle East) through Prime Video.

