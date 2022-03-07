The Isaac Awards 2022: Nominated for Best Performance

You’ve heard of the Oscars, but have you heard of the Isaacs? The Isaac Awards, honoring the great Oscar Isaac, is Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s unique spin on the Academy Awards. However, the Isaac Awards differ from the Oscars in that they celebrate the best films of 2021 that deserve recognition but won’t receive that recognition through Oscar nominations. The 2022 Isaac Awards feature five categories: Best Performance, Best Scene Stealer, Best Crowd-Pleasing Moment, Best Action Sequence and Fan Favorite Movie. Voting will be open through this form from March 7 to 20. Winners will be announced on March 24. Winners will be announced on March 24.

The 2022 Oscars showcase some particularly impressive performances from last year. However, others went completely unnoticed. Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s 2022 Isaac Awards seeks to recognize the best performances of the year that made us laugh, cry and sit on the edge of our seats that did not earn Oscar nominations. These are the nominees for Best Performance.

Jodie Comer in ‘The Last Showdown’

the last duel follows Sir Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), who exhibits bravery on the battlefield. He has a close friendship with the squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), whose abilities lie in his intelligence. However, Carrouges’ wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer), steps forward to accuse Gris of raping her. As a result, the two friends have a duel to the death that simultaneously puts their lives in danger.

