The Isaac Awards 2022: Nominated for Best Performance

You've heard of the Oscars, but have you heard of the Isaacs? The Isaac Awards, honoring the great Oscar Isaac, is Showbiz Cheat Sheet's unique spin on the Academy Awards. However, the Isaac Awards differ from the Oscars in that they celebrate the best films of 2021 that deserve recognition but won't receive that recognition through Oscar nominations. The 2022 Isaac Awards feature five categories: Best Performance, Best Scene Stealer, Best Crowd-Pleasing Moment, Best Action Sequence and Fan Favorite Movie. Voting will be open through this form from March 7 to 20. Winners will be announced on March 24.

The 2022 Oscars showcase some particularly impressive performances from last year. However, others went completely unnoticed. Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s 2022 Isaac Awards seeks to recognize the best performances of the year that made us laugh, cry and sit on the edge of our seats that did not earn Oscar nominations. These are the nominees for Best Performance.

From left to right: Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges, Nicolas Cage as Rob, Rebecca Hall as Beth, and Simon Rex as Mikey | Patrick Redmond/20th Century Studios, Neon, Searchlight Pictures, A24

Jodie Comer in ‘The Last Showdown’

the last duel follows Sir Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), who exhibits bravery on the battlefield. He has a close friendship with the squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), whose abilities lie in his intelligence. However, Carrouges’ wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer), steps forward to accuse Gris of raping her. As a result, the two friends have a duel to the death that simultaneously puts their lives in danger.

Comer is an extraordinary actor who approaches the character of Marguerite with care and precision. the last duel it’s an awkward watch, but his performance provides a sense of authenticity and sincerity that radiates off screen. Eating is an unapologetic powerhouse in one of the best performances of the year.

Nicolas Cage in ‘Pig’

Pig explores the perspective of Rob (Nicolas Cage), a truffle hunter in the Oregon desert. He lives a simple life together with his precious pig. However, unknown intruders break in and steal the pig. Now, Rob must return to Portland to find whoever kidnapped his truffle pig and confront the demons of his past.

Cage gives one of the best performances of his entire career in Pig. The film hit theaters over the summer, and audiences quickly raved about her triumphant performance. However, the Oscars failed to recognize the subtle and delicate work that Pig so deeply shocking.

Rebecca Hall in ‘The House of Night’

the house of the night tells the story of Beth (Rebecca Hall), a recent widow. She is left alone in the house that her late husband built for them. However, she begins to experience disturbing visions, which lead her to discover her disturbing secrets. Beth tries to keep her cool, but she won’t stop until she gets to the bottom of the mysteries that lie in her own home.

The Oscars rarely recognize horror films in any of their categories. However, Hall is proving to be one of the strongest actresses of this generation and her performance in the house of the night is not an exception. The movie puts a lot of pressure on her to captivate the audience in solo scenes and she delivers. Hall’s performance is robust, unwavering and exceptional.

Simon Rex in ‘Red Rocket’

red rocket follows Mikey (Simon Rex), who is a failed porn star. He returns to his small Texas hometown, only to find that no one wants him there. He stays with his estranged wife, Lexi (Bree Elrod), and his mother-in-law, Lil (Brenda Deiss). However, his world falls apart even more when he begins taking advantage of a 17-year-old donut shop employee named Strawberry (Suzanna Son).

Rex returned to the scene with his best work to date in red rocket. He proves to be a devilishly good couple with writer-director Sean Baker. Rex serves up sublime comedic timing, an abundance of wit, and a truly captivating presence. This is perhaps the most unexpected performance of the year that will not be soon forgotten.

Vote for the 2022 Isaac Awards here through Sunday, March 20. Winners will be announced on March 24.

How to get help: In the US, call RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member of a sexual assault service provider in your area.

