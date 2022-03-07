The Isaac Awards 2022: Fan Favorite Movie Nominees

You’ve heard of the Oscars, but have you heard of the Isaacs? The Isaac Awards, honoring the great Oscar Isaac, is Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s unique spin on the Academy Awards. However, the Isaac Awards differ from the Oscars in that they celebrate the best films of 2021 that deserve recognition but won’t receive that recognition through Oscar nominations. The 2022 Isaac Awards feature five categories: Best Performance, Best Scene Stealer, Best Crowd-Pleasing Moment, Best Action Sequence and Fan Favorite Movie. Voting will be open through this form from March 7 to 20. Winners will be announced on March 24. Winners will be announced on March 24.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s 2022 Isaac Awards give an extra nod of thanks to some of the best movies of the year. However, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences tends to ignore some of the best movies that audiences considered their favorite titles of the year. The 2022 Isaac Awards do not intend to make the same mistake. These are the nominees for Fan Favorite Movie.

From left to right: Dev Patel as Gawain, Madison as Annabelle Wallis, Noah Jupe as Marcus, Millicent Simmonds as Regan and Emily Blunt as Evelyn, Agathe Rousselle as Alexia | A24, Warner Bros, Paramount Pictures, Neon

‘The Green Knight’

the green knight tells the story of King Arthur’s nephew, Gawain (Dev Patel). He must face his greatest demons as he goes on a quest to confront the Green Knight (Ralph Ineson). However, Gawain’s trip to the intimidating giant could result in him losing his head. Regardless, he must do it to prove his worth to his family and court.

David Lowery brings a 14th-century poem to cinematic life. the green knight is possibly the most visually exquisite film to hit theaters in 2021. It’s utterly compelling, cinematically gripping, and beautifully acted. A24 has here a magnificent film that deserves recognition. This is top-tier fantasy storytelling.

‘Evil one’

Evil one is a horror/mystery that follows Madison Mitchell (Annabelle Wallis). She witnesses horrific visions of gruesome murders that only grow more intense. However, she soon discovers that these visions are real. Madison must get to the bottom of the mystery before more bodies continue to fall.

James Wan took a break from major Hollywood attractions to bring Giallo-inspired style to the world. Evil one. It’s dripping in atmosphere, camping and a good time. This horror movie is over the top but in the best possible way. As a result, social media couldn’t stop talking about the film’s surprisingly bloody climax. Evil one It is a terrifying phenomenon.

‘A Quiet Place, Part II’

A Quiet Place Part II picks up after the original full of tension. Evelyn (Emily Blunt) escapes into the open world along with her children Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe). But now they must survive the sound-sensitive monsters with a baby in their party. However, the family quickly discovers that there are other dangers lurking in the open world.

John Krasinski brought audiences to local theaters in droves to see the horror sequel. The first installment garnered an Oscar nomination for sound editing, but the sequel garnered no recognition. However, A Quiet Place Part II is a deeply shocking and tense follow-up that is more than worthy of its predecessor.

‘Titanium’

titan follows Alexia (Agathe Rousselle) after she commits a series of horrific crimes. She decides to take on the identity of a boy who disappeared for 10 years. As a result, the boy’s father, Vincent (Vincent Lindon), welcomes his son back and intends to pick up where they left off. However, it is not the reunion that he expected, since the world of both changes forever.

Writer and director Julia Ducournau is the second woman to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. titan it’s twisted, disturbing, yet tender and dramatically shocking. There is nothing out there quite like it. Lindon delivers one of the most dramatically impactful performances of the year. The 2022 Oscars made a huge mistake by not giving the film a single nomination, even in the foreign language category.

