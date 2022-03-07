The impressive photos of Chris Hemsworth surfing where it seems more Aquaman than Thor

Chris Hemsworth He is one of the great Marvel superheroes who, wherever he goes, will always be recognized as the actor who brings Thor, the God of Thunder, to life. Since he appeared on the big screen playing this character, the actor has earned a whole battalion of fans and has everyone captivated.

On his social networks he usually shows us photographs of his idyllic life with his wife, also an actress. Elsa Pataky, and her children in Australia, or his hard workouts to get those impressive muscles. And it is that his own coach recently revealed the secret of his great physique.

Over the years, we have seen Chris Hemsworth getting into the role of other characters in other movies, as is the case with ‘Extraction’. But the truth is that it will cost us imagine him in the skin of another superhero.

Chris Hemsworth could be Aquaman

However, Hemsworth has shared some photos on his Instagram account where he appears surfing and where he shows that if he wanted he could give life to Aquaman, the DC character who plays him on the big screen. Jason Momoa.

“5 months on set and now back in the water, it feels really good!”, it says in the text that accompanies these images. What you can find in the video and below these lines.

…

I’m sure you’re interested…

Moreno and curly hair: The craziest images of Chris Hemsworth on the set of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’