“The Godfather” returns to theaters to celebrate its 50th anniversary

This 2022 fifty years ago one of the most popular and classic films of all time was released: “The Godfather” (“The Godfather”). On the occasion of this celebration Paramount Pictures has announced that the film of Francis Ford Coppola 1972 will have a limited theatrical release beginning February 25.

Considered one of the most influential of the gangster film genre, there are many people who did not have the opportunity to see it on the big screen of the cinema. That is why production company Paramount and Coppola’s production company, American Zoetrope, have carried out a meticulous restoration of the three films over three years.

“I’m very proud of ‘The Godfather,’ which certainly defines the first third of my creative life,” Coppola said in a statement.

“With this 50th anniversary tribute, I am especially pleased that Mario Puzo’s ‘The Godfather’ Coda: The Passing of Michael Corleone’ has been included, as it captures the original vision Mario and I had for the ultimate conclusion of our epic trilogy,” he adds.

The masterful film adaptation by the American director of the novel by mario puzzo Chronicles the rise and fall of the Corleone family, and the trilogy of films has earned, in its own right, status as one of the best in movie history.

“It has been a privilege to restore these films, in a job that filled us with admiration every day we spent in the process,” says Andrea Kalas, senior vice president of Paramount Archives.

“We have seen firsthand how the brilliant photography, the score, the production design, the costume design, the editing, the performances and, of course, the writing of the script and the direction became much more than the sum of its parts,” he adds.

The statement details that, for the realization of the new master, more than 300 boxes of film reels were examined, to find the best possible resolution for each frame of each of the films.

Over 4,000 hours were spent repairing various anomalies such as stains and tears, and over 1,000 hours of color correction to match, all overseen by Coppola and director of photography Gordon Willis.

In addition to the 5.1 audio approved by Walter Murch in 2007, the original mono tracks from “The Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II” have also been restored.

