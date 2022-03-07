“The Godfather”: 50 years of Francis Ford Coppola’s audiovisual jewel

“The Godfather” was nominated for eleven Academy Awards in Hollywood and won three: Best Picture, Best Leading Actor (Marlon Brando) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Coppola and Puzo). Photo: Courtesy: Paramount

“The Godfather” is half a century old. And to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Corleones and Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece, the founding stone of one of the best trilogies in film history, it returns to theaters at the hands of Paramount Pictures in a revised restored version by Coppola himself.

And on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather”, we review 50 facts and curiosities about one of the most legendary titles in the history of the seventh art.

1. Peter Bart of Paramount acquired the film rights to Mario Puzo’s novel “The Godfather” before it was finished, when it was only a 20-page sketch.

2. Albert S. Ruddy became the film’s producer after pitching it to Charles Bluhdorn, selling it as “the cold, scary movie about the people you love.”

3. Organized crime boss Joe Colombo and his organization, the Italian-American Civil Rights League, started a campaign to make the film.

4. Frank Sinatra, who was reflected in the figure of Johnny Fontane, the singer who turns to the Corleones to carve out a career for him in Hollywood through threats and extortion, turned to his friends in the mafia to threaten those involved in the making of “The Godfather”.

5. Coppola organized improv rehearsal sessions in which the main cast got together for a family meal. The actors couldn’t get out of character for the cast to organically establish family roles.

6. Coppola managed to convince Paramount to shoot the film in a period setting, even though it would cost more than the studio wanted.

7. Marlon Brando wanted Don Corleone to look like “a bulldog,” so he stuffed his cheeks with cotton for the audition. During filming he used a prosthesis made by a dentist; the prosthesis is currently on display at the American Museum of Motion Pictures in Queens, New York.

8. The filming of the wedding scene that opens the film took four days and at least 350 extras were hired.

9. Cinematographer Gordon Willis said the film’s coloring was “like a newspaper photograph with the wrong colors” and made sure that distinctive look was preserved in the negative using a particular photochemical exposure technique.

10. The phrase “I’m going to make you an offer you can’t refuse” appears in both “The Godfather” and “The Godfather: Part II.”

11. It was shot on 120 exterior locations in and around New York City.

12. The exterior of Jack Woltz’s house was shot in Beverly Hills, on the estate of William Randolph Hearst.

13. The blood in the movie was created using corn syrup combined with red and green food coloring.

14. The cat Marlon Brando is holding in the opening scene was a stray cat that Coppola found at the Filmways studio in Harlem, New York. He purred so much during the scene that the dialogue had to be re-recorded.

15. At that time, the death of Sonny Corleone was probably the most violent scene shot in the history of cinema. James Caan was carrying 127 blood-filled detonating devices to simulate the impact of bullets and the car had more than 200 pre-drilled detonating holes.

16. Originally, for the release of the film, the studio wanted to remove the now-iconic “puppet strings” logo (which was created by graphic designer S. Neil Fujita for the release of the novel) with the name de Puzo about the title, but Coppola insisted on keeping it because, in addition to being the author of the original play, Puzo co-wrote the screenplay with him.

17. Sonny’s death was the most expensive scene in the movie, costing $100,000.

18. There’s an urban myth that oranges herald impending doom, but the reason production designer Dean Tavoularis used them was because he knew cinematographer Gordon Willis tended to shoot dimly lit and would need something to provide areas of light. Also, Coppola reminded Coppola of Italy.

19. Famous screenwriter Robert Towne worked on the scene with Vito and Michael in the garden in which Vito explains how to be the next Godfather to the son he had previously hoped would be a senator or governor.

20. Puzo wrote a personal letter to Marlon Brando, telling him that he was the only person who could play Don Vito.

21. Paramount executives thought the controversial Brando was bad for the box office and didn’t want him in the movie.

22. Marlon Brando used signs with his lines on the set, maybe because he preferred the spontaneity of not memorizing his lines… or maybe because Coppola insisted on using them, since Brando didn’t memorize his lines.

23. Marlon Brando based his character’s distinctive voice on that of real mobster Frank Costello.

24. In total, Marlon Brando appears on screen for less than an hour.

25. There were many famous actors who did not pass the casting to select the cast. Warren Beatty, Dustin Hoffman, Jack Nicholson, Robert Redford or Robert De Niro (who would end up co-starring in the sequel) were options for the role of Michael.

26. Al Pacino had been booked for a movie called “Almost, Almost, a Mafia,” which conflicted with the schedule for “The Godfather.” He managed to get out of the contract and was replaced in it by Robert De Niro.

27. To work on “Almost, Almost, a Mafia”, Robert De Niro gave up the role of Paulie Gatto in “The Godfather”.

28. Al Pacino earned just $35,000 to star in the film, the same as James Caan and Diane Keaton and $1,000 less than Robert Duvall.

29. Al Pacino’s maternal grandparents immigrated to America from Corleone, Sicily, as did Vito Corleone.

30. James Caan and Al Pacino were only ten years younger than American jazz singer Morgana King, who played their mother. John Cazale (Fredo) was only five years younger than her.

31. The phrase “Put down the gun, and pick up the cannoli”, pronounced by Richard Castellano in the role of Clemenza, was improvised and does not appear in the script.

32. Many members of the Coppola family were involved in the films: Talia Shire (sister) played Connie Corleone in all three films. Italia Coppola (mother) was an extra in the restaurant meeting scene. Carmine Coppola (Senior) played the piano player in the mattress sequence and composed the music for that scene. Sofia Coppola (daughter) played baby Michael Rizzi in the baptism scene in “The Godfather” (he was three weeks old at the time of filming), was an extra in “The Godfather: Part II” and played Mary Corleone in The Godfather, Epilogue: The death of Michael Corleone. Gian-Carlo Coppola and Roman Coppola (sons) acted as extras in the baptism scene; Roman played young Sonny in Sicily in “The Godfather: Part II.” Eleanor Coppola (wife) also appears in the baptism scene. And the music of Francesco Pennino (the grandfather) was used in “The Godfather: Part II”, for the scene in the immigrant theater.

33. Coppola was instructed to submit a cut no longer than 2 hours and 15 minutes, otherwise the studio would move the cut from San Francisco to Los Angeles. He presented a film with that length, but was told that he “had shot a film and yet was presenting a trailer.” Ultimately, the studio agreed to a longer footage, but the cut was moved to Los Angeles regardless.

34. The final duration of the film is 2 hours and 55 minutes.

35. The film was originally scheduled to be released in the holiday season, but was delayed so that the editors could prepare a longer length.

36. The queues to see “The Godfather” at its premiere were legendary. In Westwood, the smartest college kids at UCLA were paid $5 to hold a spot in line.

37. Producer Al Ruddy got a copy from Paramount to host an exclusive screening of “The Godfather” for mob bosses.

38. “The Godfather” was the highest grossing film of 1972 and for a time it was the highest grossing in history until, the following year, “The Exorcist” was released.

39. “The Godfather” was nominated for 11 Academy Awards in Hollywood and won three: Best Picture, Best Leading Actor (Marlon Brando) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Coppola and Puzo).

40. The Godfather won best picture in 1972 and Coppola won best director two years later for “The Godfather: Part II.”

41. Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro are the only two actors to have won an Oscar for playing the exact same character, Vito Corleone.

42. Native American civil rights activist Sacheen Littlefeather accepted the Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando and refused it in protest at the way Hollywood and the United States had treated Native Americans.

43. Robert Duvall, James Caan and Al Pacino were nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

44. The company that owned Paramount studios at the time, Gulf & Western, received a lot of negative feedback from the Italian-American community for filming “The Godfather.”

45. In 1990, “The Godfather” was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry of the Library of Congress, as it was considered “culturally, historically, or aesthetically relevant”.

46. ​​“The Godfather” is ranked #2 on the Motion Picture Institute of America’s list of the greatest American films of all time.

47. The score of Broken Boy was nominated for an Academy Award, but was withdrawn for noncompliance when it emerged that parts of the music had originally been composed for the 1958 Italian film “Fortunella.”

48. Producer Al Ruddy gave up the rights to the sequel to make the movie “Bonecrusher.”

49. The name of the traditional Sicilian hat worn by Michael’s bodyguards is called “coppola”.

50. The word “mafia” (“mafia” and “mob” in English) are not pronounced in “The Godfather”.