The first WWE 2K22 DLC pack leaks

The specialized portal thesmackdownhotel has published last-minute information about the video game WWE 2K22. The PlayStation and Xbox online stores have revealed the promotional image for the WWE 2K22 Season Pass, showcasing the first Superstars to be added to the game as DLC.

First Confirmed Superstars For WWE 2K22 DLC

Rob Van Dam

Stacy Keibler

yokozuna

cacti jack

Mr T

L.A. Knight





Also, along with the confirmations of the first Superstars to be available in DLC, the names of the 5 DLC Packs included in the Season Pass have been revealed. We are awaiting official confirmation on these names.

Banzai-Pack

Stand Back Pack

Whole Dam Pack

Most Wanted Pack

Clowning Around Pack

