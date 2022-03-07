The Device missions in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: how to complete them and rewards

The challenges and missions from The device are a series of challenges Season 1 the battle pass from Fortnite Chapter 3. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale We tell you how to complete them:

Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: The Device missions

Pick up the device (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 1 of 2: Receive your next target at Launch Pad (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 1 of 2: receive your next objective in Monument Monument (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 1 of 2: Receive your next target in The Jonesys (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 1 of 2: Receive your next objective in Abandoned Sawmill (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 1 of 2: Receive your next target at The Sanctuary or at any Seven outpost (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 1 of 3: Get your next target in Clandestine Cavern (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Phase 1 of 2 – Receive your next target on any impostor team (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

The challenges and missions of The Device are time limited. Once they expire, it will be impossible to complete them and therefore get their rewards.

