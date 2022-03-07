The Batman: how old is Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne | DC Movies | nnda nnlt | FAME

On March 4 premiered “batman“, the movie most anticipated of the year by fans of the DC Universe. Starring Robert Pattinsonthe tape follows the vigilante of Gotham City, who has spent two years watching the streets and instilling terror in criminals, hand in hand with some allies: Alfred Pennyworth and Lieutenant James Gordon.

One of the most recurring doubts among viewers is the age of the Pattinson’s Bruce Waynebecause he looks younger compared to other editions, despite having had traumatic experiences that make it known that the character has lived a lot.

Like other Batman’s, this one is cynical and knows Gotham City very well, almost as much as he loves the place. Although the version of Christian bale Also playing a young Bruce Wayne, Robert deconstructs the character and idea of ​​the superhero, as well as his arc focusing on his age more directly.

In his second year fighting crime, Batman explores the corruption that exists in Gotham City (Photo; IMDB)

WHAT IS THE AGE OF ROBERT PATTINSON’S BRUCE WAYNE?

Although the age of the character is not confirmed specifically, it is possible to determine the rank in which he is. According to statements made by the film’s director, Matt Reeves, The Hollywood Reporterthe BruceWayne of Pattinson was written to have about 30 years.

Although Robert Pattinson he is older than the character (35 years old), he has a young appearance that allows him to fit perfectly with the Batman arc. Considering that Wayne’s parents were killed when he was 8 years old, his current age would be around 33 years old.

THE AGE OF ROBERT PATTINSON’S BATMAN COMPARED TO THE OTHER FILMS

Another way to analyze the age of the version of Robert is by comparing him to the other actors who played him. Michael Keaton gave life to Bruce Wayne in “Batman” 1989 at the age of 37, only two years older than Robert Pattinson, as well as Adam Westwho was also 37 years old when he debuted the character.

Val Kilmer I was 35 years old when it premiered “Batman Forever”like George Clooney. but the time difference between Batman and Robin suggests that he was playing an older Batman, in his late 40s.

On the other hand, Ben Affleck he was 43 years old when he came out on “Batman v Superman”whose character claims that he has been fighting criminals for 20 years, implying that he was 45 or 46 at the time.

While Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne appears to be the youngest Batman at the start of his crime-fighting, prior to the events of “The Batman,” the truth is that Christian bale He was 31 years old when he filmed the movie, which makes him the youngest actor in all of history. His Bruce Wayne became Batman in-universe at age 30, which is about 2 years younger than the Pattinson version.