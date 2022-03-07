‘The Batman’ breaks box office records and grosses $248 million

batmanthe new cinematographic adventure of Warner and DC Based on the character from the comic, it has dazzled critics and the public. The new film starring Robert Pattinson has raised more than $248 million all over the world, being the best premiere of 2022 by far and the second film in the midst of a pandemic that breaks the barrier of 100 million dollars in countries like the United States after Spider-Man: No Way Home. As sources of the stature of Variety and Box Office Mojoproduction has exceeded the expectations of the major.

batman is a success for Warner and a symptom of the cinematographic recovery

The new adaptation of the Caped Crusader is a true commercial hit for Warner Bros. This type of blockbusters need to be very profitable in their first weeks of exhibition, and taking into account the budget from batmanwhich is estimated at about 200 million plus promotion, is great news. However, bringing Batman to the big screen isn’t cheap, and making it profitable in the midst of Marvel’s maelstrom isn’t easy. But the license has pull and after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and League of Justicethere was a lot of expectation to see a solo character adventure.







If it has swept the US, with 128 million dollars obtained in the country, around the world things have gone just as well, with 100 million obtained in different markets. In Russia, as we informed you last week, it has not been released due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. “It’s fun to see that the public has really embraced the film,” explained Jeff Goldstein, President of Distribution Warner Bros. National Film “Since the film is three hours long, it has become a real date for fans. That bodes well for its commercial run on the big screen. It helps that word of mouth among audiences is so great.” strong,” concludes Goldstein.

“ It has been the best premiere for Warner in the midst of a pandemic and it can go to ms

batman has been a great success because it has been screened exclusively in theatersignoring the policy of Warner Bros., which chose to release its entire catalog of great films and blockbusters of 2021 simultaneously in hbo max. Beside Tenet by Christopher Nolan in 2020 -who was in charge of relaunching the DC character with his trilogy starring Christian Bale-, it is the first major premiere of the studio that is only released in theaters around the planet. Those, batman land on HBO Max in 45 days. It will be necessary to see if the tape maintains the excellent debut. Before the Matt Reeves movie, Warner was successful with Godzilla vs. kong ($100 million at its US opening) and dunes (109 million in the same territory).

batman is now available in theaters. If you want to review the saga, we recommend our top.