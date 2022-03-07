The Batman: All the HBO Max series that will come after the movie

batmanthe blockbuster that has swept theaters around the world, continue his adventures and his particular dark universe on HBO Max with different television productions. Yes, the tape Matt Reeves, which will have a film sequel in a few years, expand the twisted Gotham that we have seen on the big screen -and that we have loved- with two different series. We talk about Gotham P.D. and the penguintwo different products that delve into some of the most relevant characters and plots of the film (via ScreenRant). We tell you everything.

Gotham P.D.: An HBO Max series that delve into the police, Arkham Asylum and the first year of Batman

The first spin off in the form of a series batman be Gotham P.D.a prequel to tell with the screenwriter Terence Winter (Boardwalk Empire, The Wolf of Wall Street) and that will help us understand how things work at the level of police, investigations and corrupt departments in the treacherous city of Gotham. It will be set in Batman’s first year as a night watchman in the city, despite the fact that the main protagonist will be Jeffrey Wrightthe actor who plays Jim Gordon in the new version.







“The idea was to write a story about Gotham that delved into its corruption, specifically in the police department and the ins and outs of the city”, Matt Reeves expanded a few months ago. “But we wanted to go a little beyond. The idea is to go even before year one, with year one being the beginning of everything with the first appearance of the masked man,” the filmmaker explained. Gotham P.D. We will also have details about Arkham, the psychiatric hospital in which the bat locks up the main villains and undesirable beings. “The story of the series has evolved a bit. In fact, now we have even focused on the entire scope of what exactly would happen in the world of Arkham,” said the director, who wants to pull the thread.







“I wish Arkham existed as a character. You walk into this environment and you meet these characters, and I want it to be surprising. And so, in our work on the Gotham series, this story began to evolve and began to seem like a mix. ‘Wait, we should really support each other on this.’ I mean, that’s where he’s gone,” Reeves commented, confirming one of the rumours: Arkham Asylum be the other mainstay of the series. Taking into account how Batman 2 it is planned and the way in which the first film that is projected on the screens concludes, it seems that there is room to explore this universe.







how? Chances are this twisted universe will be expanded with details drawn from Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on Serious Earth from Grant Morrisonone of the most influential Batman comics, which featured Dave McKean as an artist, and which served as the inspiration for the popular video game series Arkham from Warner and Rocksteady. This comic emphasizes the psyche of the mental hospital patients of Arkham, just when they take control of it, and commanded by the Joker they take hostages threatening Batman. Add to that the idea that, in one of Ben Affleck’s original drafts and his solo film, the film took place almost entirely within its walls. There is a lot of material and Matt Reeves likes to soak up the comics.

Gotham P.D.

Premiere on HBO Max: Without date

Without date Actors involved: Jeffrey Wright

Jeffrey Wright Argument: prequel to batman. We will tell about the corruption in the Gotham police and the problems in the Arkham Asylum and its implications for the security of the city. Batman could make a cameo.

the penguin: A series in the style The Godfather to count on Colin Farrell

The Penguin by Colin Farrellwhich is inspired by Fredo from The Godfather -no, it is not an invention- it has conquered locals and strangers. We are talking about a complex and vital character in batmanSo much so that HBO Max ordered a series centered on him. The production is in the early stages of development on the platform, it is very green, and although the actor is expected to return to the role and act as executive producer, no official agreement has been reached in principle.







The producers of the television show would have signed the scriptwriter Lauren LeFranc to write the scripts, which would expand the universe of the aforementioned block buster and the background of the characters involved in it. Warner has placed all his trust in this Batman movie, which will be the future of the character in the short and medium term, with sequels and derivative products. Details about the plot are scant, though it is expected that the business of Oswald Cobblepot and on his way to making money on the streets of Gotham. Drug, trendy places where the main names of the city meet and contacts with the underworld everywhere. They have plenty of material, and considering Oswald’s important role in the events of batmanlooks white and bottled.

The Penguin (no official name)