The 7 Best Batman Performances, Ranked

batman is proving to be as cool as everyone thought it would be. Director Matt Reeves, the cinematographers and the production team have given the film a style that sets it apart from other Batman movies, and the script is excellent. None of that would have mattered, though, if the film’s performances weren’t great. A film with an amazing script and impressive production design, camera work, and direction can be killed by poor acting, while a film lacking in those aspects can be saved by great acting.

luckily for batman, The film’s main characters were impeccably portrayed by their actors, with some of them giving the best performances of all time for characters who have gone through multiple actors.

Minor spoilers for batman onwards.

7 John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone Is Suitably Menacing

John Turturro has long been one of the most underrated actors in Hollywood. He can go from playing goofy characters in Adam Sandler movies to dramatic roles in Coen Brothers movies in the blink of an eye. He can elevate any material handed to him, and that goes doubly for his portrayal of mob boss Carmine Falcone in TheBatman.

Gotham City has long been considered one of the most dangerous cities in pop culture, and in batman, all of that rests at the feet of Carmine Falcone. Turturro plays the mob boss beautifully, giving him just the right amount of menace and charm. Falcone’s actions in the city drive the actions of Batman, Catwoman, and the Riddler throughout the film, and Turturro does a fantastic job of making him the quintessential spider in his web, trapping everyone in his plans. .

6 Andy Serkis’ Alfred Shines With What He’s Given In The Movie

Andy Serkis is best known for his impressive mo-cap performances, many of which caused talk of doing a special category at the Oscars just because of how well he did it. Serkis is a tremendous physical actor, but that doesn’t mean he can’t shine without the magic of CGI. His interpretive ability is at full capacity in TheBatman. Although Alfred doesn’t appear much in the film, viewers understand exactly who he is thanks to how well Serkis portrays the character.

Alfred is the voice of reason in the Batman mythos, and Serkis’s portrayal gives us that feeling. Although his screen time is limited, his acting shows how much he loves Bruce, his diligence in his duties, and a physicality that previous portrayals of Alfred have lacked. Serkis’s Alfred seems like a man who can handle himself and behaves that way, which is very apt from a comedic point of view.

5 Colin Farrell plays the perfect gangster penguin

Colin Farrell is one of those actors who have made a name for themselves in the market for their good looks, but have better acting skills than they give them credit for. His stardom in the early 2000s pigeonholed the Irish actor into stereotypical action hero roles, in which he certainly excelled. However, fans of his performance in 2004 in A home at the end of the world or in 2009 in Ondine they know he’s more than just an action hero. The fact that he does so well in the Penguin shows it.

His interpretation of the Penguin is not the monster from Batman Returns, but a cunning gangster much more faithful to the comics. The prosthetics that transform him into the Penguin make him almost unrecognizable, and he has a totally different voice than normal. He completely transforms into the Penguin, and it’s a great performance overall.

4 Paul Dano’s Riddle Is Scarier Than Any Other Representation

Paul Dano is an industry favorite. He is known for his supporting roles in smaller scale dramas and comedies and is an excellent actor. He’s also the last actor anyone would expect in a superhero movie, especially as a villain. He’s not the kind of actor who plays in such mainstream movies, but he’s also precisely the kind of actor a casting agent for a superhero movie would want for his acting chops. As the Riddler, he does a remarkable job.

One can scoff at his portrayal of the Riddler leaked by early Slipknot, but that’s a gross oversimplification, especially once the film reveals the tragedy of his origin. Dano’s Riddler is really terrifying, but he still feels like he’s smart enough to outsmart Batman, something he ends up doing more than once in the movie. Subtly changing the way you play the character depending on the scene he’s in or whether he’s wearing the mask, Dano takes scenes that could be cartoonish and infuses them with genuine dread.

3 Jeffrey Wright’s James Gordon Is One Of The Movie’s Highlights

Jeffrey Wright has made a name for himself as one of the most amazing actors in Hollywood. For years, he was a character actor, playing supporting roles in many types of movies and television shows. His gravelly voice and competent demeanor make him perfect for playing James Gordon, the only good cop in a city riddled with corruption. However, he doesn’t just play an upstanding cop like previous Gordons, which makes his performance that much better.

In the comics, James Gordon is a hero like any other, and Wright’s Gordon definitely has that feel. He feels like a partner to Batman more than any Gordon before him, and their relationship is great. The chemistry between Wright and Pattinson shines through in every scene where they’re together; they feel like two friends, sometimes even teasing each other subtly. Wright’s Gordon may be an example of a good cop, but he also plays it in a very human way.

2 Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman Is One Of The Best Representations Of The Character

Zoë Kravitz could have been left to do nothing with her life due to her relationship, but instead she has shown great acting skills. More than just a pretty face, Kravitz has played supporting roles in many films, and batman It’s not even his first time in a superhero movie. He played Angel Slavatore in X-Men: First Class, but his role in this film is much stronger and his performance much better.

Kravitz is able to capture both the toughness and the vulnerability of one of DC’s best reformed villains. His Catwoman is explicitly bisexual, and his role in the film begins with her wanting to escape the city with his girlfriend. There is a genuine tenderness in these opening scenes, and her desire for revenge, which is the basis of his role in the film, is justified and beautifully acted. Kravitz surprises throughout the film, proving that his Catwoman is easily one of the best of all time.

1 Robert Pattinson’s Batman Is A Big Surprise

Robert Pattinson got his big break as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of fire before playing Edward in the movies Twilight . After the end of those films, he strove to break out of the stereotype of the handsome boy actor. Pattinson went on to star in films that were definitely away from those types of roles, revealing himself in interviews as a completely different person than his detractors ever imagined.

Many fans were nervous about his Batman, and his performance should allay all those fears. Pattinson’s Batman is true to the comics without being exactly the Batman of any of them, which is paradoxical but makes sense after seeing the movie. His Batman is awkward in interpersonal situations that have nothing to do with his mission; he’s an awesome street hero, but he’s not good with people. His Bruce Wayne is little more than a shell of a person, as if he still doesn’t know how to be anything other than Batman. He is a perfect interpretation of Batman, and Pattinson brings an intensity to the character that sells it all beautifully.