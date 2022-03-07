The 10 perfect actors for the role of Terminator

There hasn’t been a really good Terminator movie since the acclaimed T2, but the franchise is too popular for the producers holding the rights to stop making sequels. As long as Hollywood is on its feet, studios should expand the Terminator cast beyond the original star, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

As iconic as Schwarzenegger’s T-800 is, there are plenty of other actors who would do a great job playing the role of a bloodthirsty robotic assassin. From Jason Statham to Charlize Theron, many actors would make an excellent Terminator… And this is the list.