The 10 perfect actors for the role of Terminator
There hasn’t been a really good Terminator movie since the acclaimed T2, but the franchise is too popular for the producers holding the rights to stop making sequels. As long as Hollywood is on its feet, studios should expand the Terminator cast beyond the original star, Arnold Schwarzenegger.
As iconic as Schwarzenegger’s T-800 is, there are plenty of other actors who would do a great job playing the role of a bloodthirsty robotic assassin. From Jason Statham to Charlize Theron, many actors would make an excellent Terminator… And this is the list.
1
Josh Brolin
From The Goonies to No Country for Old Men to Men in Black 3, Josh Brolin often plays leading men. But thanks to his unforgettable portrayal of Thanos in the Avengers movies, he’s now a renowned villain actor, too.
Filmmakers could go anywhere with a Brolin Terminator. He did a fantastic job playing Cable in Deadpool 2, a time-travelling, part-robotic assassin from the future who happens to be sympathetically motivated. He would do a great job with a villainous Terminator or protector sent to keep the villain’s targets safe.
two
alice vikander
Movies like The Danish Girl have made Alicia Vikander a big-name dramatic actress, but sometimes serious actors take a break with a goofy action flick. Helen Mirren is in the cast of Fast & Furious.
Vikander became a star with her portrayal of a deceitful and treacherous machine – a cybernetic femme fatale – in Alex Garland’s paranoid sci-fi Ex Machina.
3
Idris Elbe
From his early roles as a drug dealer in The Wire and a detective in Luther, Idris Elba has been one of the world’s most respected dramatic actors. But he occasionally lets loose with a fun gender role.
Elba played the first bona fide superman in the Fast & Furious franchise, a make-up but surprisingly nuanced Star Trek villain, a super-charged gunslinger in Suicide Squad, and a feline symbol of evil in the live-action remake of Elba. Jungle Book by Jon Favreau. He would be a brilliant Terminator.
4
joe manganiello
Joe Manganiello’s most prominent role in a franchise to date (besides Flash Thompson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy) is Deathstroke, the resident cold-blooded mercenary in the DC Comics universe.
Manganiello has the combination of intimidating physique and movie star charm that made Arnold Schwarzenegger the perfect choice to play the original Terminator.
5
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves has enjoyed a lucrative career comeback since playing a ruthless assassin to stunning effect in the John Wick franchise. The so-called “Baba Yaga” is basically impervious to bullets.
Reeves could bring that same ruthless edge to a Terminator that is literally impervious to bullets. Playing an emotionless villain would be an interesting change of pace after audiences have grown fond of Reeves’ hit man with a heart of gold.
6
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron is an Oscar-winning actress with plenty of acclaimed dramatic performances under her belt, but she added another feather to her cap when she emerged as an action-movie baddie in the 2010s.
With her roles in Mad Max: Fury Road and Atomic Blonde, Theron proved her ability to play a lean, mean fighting machine. She is one of the few actresses who would be as convincing as Schwarzenegger in the role of the Terminator.
7
sofia boutella
Up-and-coming action movie star Sofia Boutella has recently been tapped to star in Zack Snyder’s epic Star Wars-inspired space opera Rebel Moon on Netflix.
One of Boutella’s first major roles was as an evil henchman with swords for legs in the first Kingsman film. She could provide similar muscle for Skynet in a Terminator movie.
8
Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem has recently received critical acclaim for his portrayal of I Love Lucy star Desi Arnaz opposite Nicole Kidman’s Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s drama “Being the Ricardos.” Bardem has received an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Arnaz.
He’s nominated for best actor this time around, but Bardem has already won best supporting actor for his chilling portrayal of sadistic hit man Anton Chigurh in the Coen brothers’ neo-western masterpiece No Country for Old Men. Based on his role as Chigurh and the fact that he too shares Schwarzenegger’s leading man charisma, Bardem would make a great Terminator.
9
jodie eat
With roles opposite Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy and Matt Damon in The Last Showdown, Jodie Comer has become one of Hollywood’s most exciting rising stars. It’s clear the actress has a bright future and she could claim pretty much any project she wants, but she’d be great in the role of a Terminator.
In her arresting role in Killing Eve, Comer perfectly portrayed a cold-hearted assassin. The Terminators are essentially just titanium-reinforced Villanelle.
10
Jason Statham
Jason Statham is already used to playing unstoppable killing machines, so he could make it official with a sinister twist as the Terminator. Statham has become one of Hollywood’s most notorious thugs thanks to his roles in the Transporter franchises.
Statham’s antiheroes are typically ice cold, tough as nails, and irredeemable, a description that fits a Terminator perfectly. Anyone who can credibly take on a 75-foot shark can credibly play a killer robot.
