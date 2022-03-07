the 10 most voted movies by the public and where to see them

The oscars 2022 decided to do something different, in addition to the usual categories, now the Academy added a special one where fan favorite films are recognized, even if they are not what you expect to see at the awards or if they are not nominated in any other category.

And it was not the members of the Academy who were in charge of selecting them, but the films were chosen through a website (OscarFanFavorite.com) and Twitter, where the hashtags were used OscarFanFavorite and OscarCheerMoment so that people who love cinema and who are the ones who buy the tickets could nominate their own nominees, who will also receive an award on March 27 when the oscars 2022 are carried out.

The voting was created on March 3 and the Academy revealed the 10 most voted films, although it is not yet known which is the winner or what type of award it will receive. They could give him an honorary Oscar, but there is a possibility that it will only be a special mention during the ceremony, where we will also meet the best film of the year, the best actor, actress and director.

This year’s nominees include Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, CODA and Drive My Carbut in the new category we have some superhero stories, comedies and even a new version of Cinderella that received mixed reviews.

Oscar 2022: the public’s favorite films and where to see them

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Cinemas)

No Way Home is one of the best Spider-Man movies so far, but it only got one nomination for its special effects. Thanks to the new category, this could take one more Oscar. This movie is the one that opens the multiverse in the MCU on the big screen, all thanks to Peter Parker messing up a spell on Doctor Strange and this causes villains and different versions of Spidey to come together in the same place, causing more chaos than expected. we imagined, and connecting directly to the Doctor Strange sequel’s Multiverse of Madness.

Cinderella (Amazon Prime)

Camila Cabello stars in this version of Cinderella that is very different from the classic, where the famous Disney princess has a dream that goes beyond finding a prince. The movie didn’t get the best reviews, but it was one of the most viewed on Amazon and its fans made sure it landed a spot at this year’s Oscars.

The Minamata Photographer

The film stars Johnny Depp (for which it caused some controversy). The story follows war photographer W. Eugene Smith as he travels back to Japan to document the devastating effect of mercury poisoning on people in marginalized coastal communities.

Dune (HBO Max)

Denis Villeneuve’s film has 10 Oscar nominations, including best picture and best cinematography, but fans believe it deserves more. The story is based on the famous novel of the same name and follows Paukl Atreides, the son of a noble family who is sent to a distant planet, where they must oversee the production of one of the most important resources in the universe. This arouses the fury of his enemies and Paul must fight to save his house and prevent the entire universe from coming under the control of an enemy clan.

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

This is another of the great Oscar 2022 nominees, with a total of 12 mentions. The Power of the Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, who give some of the best roles of their careers in this western story about a tough and cruel man who begins to change when his brother’s wife and son come to live with him. House.

Tick. Tick… ​​Boom! (Netflix)

This is the movie that could give Andrew Garfield a well-deserved Oscar, and it’s also one of the crowd’s favourites. The film is based on a true story, following a man in his 30s who, when he begins to consider giving up his dreams and changing careers, ends up writing one of Broadway’s most iconic musicals.

Evil (HBO Max)

This horror movie, directed by James Wan, has a 52% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it seems to have a lot of fans. Annabelle Wallis plays a woman who begins to have terrible nightmares, but soon realizes that her dreams could be real and that they are connected to a secret from her past, which was hidden for years and has now returned to destroy her life and that of everyone around him.

Army of the Dead (Netflix)

This Zack Snyder movie is one of the most popular on Netflix (although Army of Thieves is better). It didn’t take home any nominations, but it had a great ratings record, thanks to a cast led by Dave Bautista and a story in which a group of soldiers must travel to a version of Las Vegas overrun by zombies, to retrieve an item inside. a safe in the most secure building in town.

The Suicide Squad (HBO Max)

James Gunn saved the Suicide Squad with this movie in which he brought back many forgotten characters from the comics, and which gave rise to one of the best series of 2022. This movie follows a group of supervillains who, with the promise of that their sentence will be reduced, they are part of a mission in Corto Maltese, where they must fight against a giant (alien) starfish that is being used as a weapon to dominate the planet.

Sing 2 (On Demand)

It’s rare to see sequels nominated for an Oscar, but this movie won over the fans and that’s why it could win now. Featuring the voices of Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey, the story follows Buster Moon and his friends as they must convince a lonely rock star, Clay Calloway, to join them to be a part of a new show that could change their lives.