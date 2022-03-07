Suffered Barcelona comeback against Elche

The goals of Fernando Torres and of memphis depayafter a protested penalty a few minutes from the end, allowed the Barcelona come back in the second half against a good Elche who went ahead on the scoreboard after a goal from Loyalty a minute before the break and who dreamed for a good part of the game of giving the surprise.

The team of Xavi Hernandez ratified their ascending line of results, although their game was not as showy as on other days, partly due to the good tactical approach of the Elche team, which suffers its first defeat at home since the arrival of Francisco to his bench.

The script of the game was defined from the first minute: control of the Barcelona and the Elchewith an advanced defense, waiting for his option to counterattack.

Démbelé, one of the novelties in Xavi’s line-up, was the most active player in the Barcelona attack in the first few minutes, although he was not precise in his shots or in his crosses.

Barcelona took possession and moved the ball over and over again in their midfield, although without the precision, speed and depth of previous days. Already in the last moments of the first period, an inaccuracy by Pedri, who cleared a ball towards his own field, allowed Fidel, one of Elche’s most active players, to face Ter Stegen, whom he beat with a cross shot.

Xavi Hernández made a move after the break and brought on Ferran Torres for a subdued Gavi, which allowed Barcelona to regain symmetry in their attacking game. At the minute of play the Valencian winger was already close to the goal, but his pass behind him was wasted by Pedri.

The game’s roadmap was accentuated, with Elche increasingly withdrawn waiting for a new counterattack and Barcelona overturned, although without the finesse to break down the two defensive lines from Elche.

Barcelona’s insistence found a reward, albeit unexpectedly, since in the midst of sterile harassment, Ferran Torres picked up a poor shot from Alba to score at will in the face of the passivity of the local defense.

Moments later, the Valencian, again after assistance from Alba, was about to score again, but his shot inside the area went high, but Elche’s reply was forceful, since Pere Milla, after a pass from Fidel, forced Ter Stegen to make a great save.

Francisco understood that the party was not alone in defending and refreshed his attack with the Argentines Ponce and Carrillo, who increased the intimidation power of the team from Elche.

The Barcelona found help unexpectedly in the VARsince the referee Hernandez Hernandez he was warned of a penalty for a Barragán handball that initially went unnoticed.

Depay, five minutes from the end, scored Barcelona’s second goal from the penalty spot to the disbelief of the Elche players and the outrage of the fans, who shortly afterwards demanded a maximum penalty in the Catalan area by the hand of Jordi Alba , which the referee did not grant.

Elche did not collapse and bottled up Barcelona, ​​who did not know how to kill the game against them in the last moments, in which they suffered to protect their advantage.

With information from EFE