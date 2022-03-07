Strippers, nudes and fetish parties in Roblox, one of the most popular games for children

“A naked man wearing a dog collar on his leash is being walked across the floor by a woman dressed as a slave. Two strippers dancing near a bar. A group forms around a couple openly having sex… A man wears a Nazi outfit.”. This is how the report begins. BBC on Roblox. “This is not happening in the real world, it is happening in a children’s game” they assured.

An investigation carried out by the British media BBC has revealed how inappropriate Roblox can be for young children. From sex parties and nudes, even fetishism. Even recently a little girl was kidnapped because of gambling. And yet all these things continue to happen day by day in the game with more than 30 million daily users.

Photo of the supposed “condos”. Source: BBC

As Bloomberg mentions, 2 out of 3 children in the United States between the ages of 9 and 12 connect to the game. The problem is not the game itself, because many times it encourages the creativity of the little ones who are given the tools to even make their own games within the platform. However, moderation does not seem to be enough, as these practices continue to occur.

called “with two” by the same participants, they are spaces generated by users where people meet to talk about sex and practice it virtually, breaking the rules of the platform. “We know that there is a small percentage of users who deliberately try to break the rules” they say from Roblox to the BBC. Said “condos” they only last a few minutes before being eliminated by moderators and automated tools.

However, despite efforts, these instances are still repeated. Although finding them requires actively searching for them, it is worrying that this is happening on a platform created for children. Although there are parental control tools that “can be used to restrict children’s interactions and experiences”this also leads to parents know how to use them.

Finally, Roblox told the BBC: “We have zero tolerance for sexual content and behavior of any kind, and we take swift action against anyone who acts against our community standards.”

