Strict and uncompromising regulation on their babysitters

Kylie Jenner: Strict and uncompromising regulations on her babysitters | INSTAGRAM

The famous model and american businessmanKylie Jenner has shown to have a natural talent for business and running her company, however, at the moment she is also busy taking care of her their sons and all that he learned Stormy now you can apply it with your newborn Wolf Webster.

That’s why he decided hire to people who are especially dedicated to the safety and education of their children, one of the issues that most interests them, which is why they decided to establish a series of strict rules for the babysitters who will be taking care of their babies.

Stormi has four babysitters who are looking out for her and various of her needs, they went through medical studiesthey proved that they had no background of any kind, that they were intelligent, kind even with a good sense of dress, tough tests that they had to overcome.

One of the most important issues in their family is privacy, so they also had to sign a strict confidentiality agreementin case it is not fulfilled they would have to pay a fine of 10 million dollars.

Imagine the rules, if we only address the requirements to work, now we know that they are even prohibited from using cell phones during their work hours, you need these people to be 100% focused on what they are doing.

You also cannot take photos of either of them, a more important rule, we know how precious it would be for some of the fans to have that glimpse in the form of entertainment and therefore it is a golden rule that cannot be broken.

Kylie Jenner would have rules that cannot be broken if her nannies want to continue working there.



Apparently Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not skimping on expenses, another important rule is that nannies can never mention things about their personal lives, such as whether they are married or not.

They also have to do what is, they cannot wear jewelry or accessories, they have to have ample time availability in case there is a new day on the calendar for one of the social gatherings of both celebrities.

They also don’t get to choose the clothes that Stormi or Wolf will wear, something that Kylie Jenner personally takes care of. They can’t call Stormi out, scold her, or correct her.

And lastly, they always have to wash their hands and wear a face mask, very important hygiene protocols that these professionals have to follow, despite the fact that Internet users consider the matter a bit exaggerated, it seems that everything is under control, our beloved model remains it works for him