Steven Spielberg Regrets Oscars Cutting Certain Categories From Broadcast

There are only a few weeks left for the Oscars, however this year the controversy surrounds its producers once again. On this occasion due to the decision to eliminate eight categories from the live broadcast to have a shorter and more agile ceremony. This has been condemned by various members of the industry, including Steven Spielberg.

Do not miss: Oscar 2022: All the nominees for Best Picture, from best to worst according to critics

Nominated this year for several awards, including Best Film and Director, for Love Without Barriers – 100%, steven spielberg He says that he disagrees with the organizers of the committee that was in charge of taking that measure. For him, cinema is a medium that requires many people and he does not imagine that a distinction can be made between the people who are needed and those who are not. These were his words to dead line:

I do not agree with the decision made by the executive committee. I am convinced that this is the most collaborative medium in the world. All of us make films together, we become a family in which one part is as indispensable as the next. I feel like the Academy Awards are not above or below anyone. We are all on the same page in bringing our best to tell the best stories we can.

The eight categories that will be left out of the live broadcast will be: editing, sound, soundtrack, production design, makeup and hair, live action short, documentary and animation. The plan with all of them is for the Academy to announce the winners in the afternoon and record their speeches, which will then be edited within the live broadcast in order to reduce time and speed up the show.

The measure has been harshly criticized by groups of each of them, as well as fans of the installment and directors such as Spielberg, Denis Villeneuve and Jane Campion. All of them ask to leave the format as it was so that the winners of each one can have their celebratory moment together with the rest of the industry. Just a few days ago, it was revealed that the idea had been pushed by ABC, which broadcasts the awards, and had threatened to cancel it if it did not take place.

We recommend: Oscar 2022 | Spider-Man: No Way Home wins the Fan Favorite category

A similar proposal was made in 2019, but was removed following industry response. On this occasion, it seems that they are not going to back down with her. The idea is also that this extra time can be used for more attractive elements for the general public such as the presentations of Best Original Song and mentions to the also controversial categories of Celebration Moment and Fan Favorite.

This year’s ceremony will take place next Sunday, March 27. This year, it leads the nominations The power of the dog – 98%, a title that could finally give Netflix its long-awaited award for Best Movie. However, the victory a week ago of CODA: Signs of the heart – 93% in the SAGs point to the fact that the race could be tighter than is thought. We can only wait to see how the industry and the public respond to the changes implemented.

Continue reading: Oscar 2022: ABC threatened the Academy to remove 12 categories from the broadcast