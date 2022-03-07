Starts health fair “Apapacho de Bienestar” deputy Andy Gordillo – La Crónica de Morelos | News

In order to promote healthy lifestyles, the Health Fair “Apapacho de Bienestar” arrived in the Antonio Barona neighborhood this Saturday, March 5, at the initiative of the National Action deputy, Andrea Gordillo Vega. The activity dedicated to the Cuernavaca families was carried out in the multipurpose court on Francisco Villa street from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

As part of the activities, more than 10 comprehensive care modules were installed that offered free consultations such as general medicine, audiology, optometry, mental health, dentistry, clinical studies and covid tests, to name a few.

The Health Fair had the participation of nutrition specialists, who took measurements of height, weight and advice on how to have a healthy diet. In addition, a beauty module was installed with services such as haircuts, eyebrow ironing and dye application.

Upon his arrival, Andy Gordillo commented that these days are intended to bring physical, mental and social well-being to the population. In addition, he thanked the general director of CISEM, Dr. Luis Gabriel García Hernández, and his entire work team for joining and committing to the health and development of the community.

“One of the habits that we are fostering and that we must promote is taking care of health, through healthy eating, hygienic measures, periodic check-ups and timely follow-up; therefore, our “Apapacho de Bienestar” program will reach different neighborhoods in district I”.

During the start of this program, the president of Acción Nacional in Morelos, Dalila Morales Sandoval, was present, who took the opportunity to reiterate her support for the legislator and recognized her great commitment and closeness to the people. . Throughout the event, both took a tour of each of the modules to learn about its functionality, in addition to taking advantage of the time to talk with the attendees.

Likewise, the PAN member affirmed that she will return to the neighborhoods that accompanied her for 45 days of campaigning, asserting that they have a representative in Congress and that she will always manage support for all sectors, from children to the elderly.

Also present at the event were the assistant from Ahuatepec, Ricardo Moreno, and the delegate from the Antonio Barona neighborhood, Diego Gómez Quevedo, whom Andy Gordillo thanked for their willingness to work together.

