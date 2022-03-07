Spiritual Exercises of the Pope and the Roman Curia: A fruitful Lenten journey

At the end of the Angelus, the Pope asks the faithful to accompany him during this week of Lenten retreat, which begins today and runs until March 11. For the second consecutive year, due to the Covid emergency, the appointment will not be held in Ariccia next to the Roman Curia, but each one will be collected “in person”.

Vatican City

“Let us collect in our prayers all the needs of the Church and of the human family”. This has been the invitation of the Holy Father when he announced, at the end of the Angelus, that this afternoon, together with the collaborators of the Roman Curia, he will begin the Spiritual Exercises of Lent that will last until next Friday, March 11. During these days, all the Pontiff’s commitments will be suspended, including the general audience on Wednesday, March 9. Francis urged the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square to pray for them and for a fruitful Lenten journey for all.









For the second consecutive year, the pandemic has affected the traditional retirement of the Pontiff with the Roman Curia. On January 20, the Vatican Press Office announced that, due to the health emergency caused by the Covid epidemic, it would not be possible “to experience the Spiritual Exercises of the Roman Curia in community at the Casa Divin Maestro in Ariccia”.

For this reason, just like last year, Pope Francis has invited the cardinals residing in Rome, the heads of the Dicastery and the superiors of the Roman Curia “to make personal arrangements, retiring in prayer, starting this Sunday afternoon 6 until Friday, March 11.”