Sofía Niño de Rivera describes a salary of 30,000 pesos as “terrible” and is thwarted in networks

the mexican comedian Sofia Nino de Rivera criticized advertising agencies, assures that a salary of 30 thousand Mexican pesos per month is ‘poorly paid’.

In an interview for the podcast “Dementes” the standupera talked about her beginnings in the world of comedy and how she grew up in it. stand-up“When I went to New York and met Calling Came, which I brought to Mexico to do stand-up in English here, I decided to quit there, I sold my car and there I said I’m already a comedian,” he said.

However, Niño de Rivera pointed out that before starting comedy she worked in a advertising agency which he abandoned to follow his dream.

“I clowned at the agency, but it’s very different and the truth is that I didn’t earn any money, and while I was clowning it was where I was in contact with making people laugh, -doing something without speaking and making people laugh-, I knew that causing that in people filled me up, but I knew that I was not going to be a clown all my life and then I turned to stand-up”.

The comedian explained that when she was a “godín”, she lived in an apartment in the Countess and that, in pursuing her dream, she had to sell her car to pay expenses, “in advertising agencies they pay terrible, I ended up earning 30 thousand pesos a month at age 28, so in order to earn more than that I had to spend another 15 years to achieve it, in addition to putting up with macho behavior in the industry”.

Likewise, Sofía indicated that she had to make several sacrifices to dedicate herself to what she really likes, “you have to be willing to swallow shit and say, yes, but I like it anyway.”

After the comedian’s statements, netizens criticized the standupera by assuring that those 30 thousand pesos is a good salary.

Some others compared her to Governor Samuel García, who in an interview called a salary of between 40,000 and 50,000 pesos a “little salary.”

