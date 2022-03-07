Sergio Mayer explains his medical part, I lost my left ear completely, it could be irreversible, he says

Serge Mayer , ex-deputy, was reported this Monday sick and affected by a virus. linked live with Lily Uresti For Radio Formula, he said that he completely lost his hearing in his left ear, and although it could be irreversible, he is working to recover his hearing.

Live on the radio, Mayer gave his medical report in detail: he had sudden hearing loss, then acute viral esophagitis, pain in the esophagus, and this caused acute kidney failure. He explained to the former deputy, in a calm voice, that “he is in good hands and that he will get ahead.”

He told Uresti that his throat hurts a lot and that he will undergo a study to rule out tumors. He said that he was affected by a virus that sickens one person in 100,000, but he said he did not know the name of such a virus.

“The virus affects the ear, throat and kidneys. I don’t know what the virus is called,” he said, but ruled out that it is Covid-19

This morning the morning program “Hoy” had the live participation of the actor Sergio Mayer to talk about the legal processes he faces, however he could not appear, as reported because he is apparently hospitalized due to a virus attack.

Through the Instagram of the American program Despierta América, a photograph was spread in which he is affected, but in the same report the presence of the Covid-19 virus was ruled out and therefore the possibility that he is intubated.

Mayer faces a complaint for influence peddling by Hector Parra .

