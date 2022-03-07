Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian and fashion pay tribute to Ukraine

Salma Hayek posted a picture with socialite Kim Kardashian during Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Instagram

The Paris Fashion Week lived an emotional moment when in the parade of the Spanish firm Balenciaga a tribute was paid to the refugees of Ukraine and where Salma Hayek was part.

The armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine has left thousands displaced, and as a tribute during the parade of Balenciaga in the French capital, where he attended Salma HayekT-shirts in the colors of the Ukrainian flag (blue, yellow) were given away.

The Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvasaliahighlighted the war in Ukraine this Sunday, recalling his personal trauma as a refugee from Georgia at his winter parade in Paris and Salma Hayekwho attended the event, wore a shirt with the colors of the flag of Ukraine.

The Mexican actress posted a photo on her account Instagram where he comes out wearing the dress next to the socialite Kim Kardashian.

For her part, the businesswoman, who was recently divorced from the rapper kanye-westwore a unique ouftit, which consisted of a set wrapped in yellow strips with the legend Balenciaga.

The photograph published by the actress of “The Gucci House” received thousands of comments, from the positive ones to those who criticized the outfit of kardashian.

Balenciaga performs parade in honor of Ukraine

Yesterday the parade was held Balenciaga inside of Paris Fashion Weekwhere the creative director of the Spanish firm, Demna Gvasaliahighlighted the war in Ukraine recalling his personal trauma as a refugee from Georgia.

The guests were greeted with T-shirts bearing the Ukrainian flag and a note explaining that the war had triggered the pain of the trauma that the designer had suffered since 1993, when “The same thing happened in my home country and I became a refugee forever.”

“We, as a brand, have to do something… we can’t take up arms and go fight there, but we can use our voices,” Gvasalia told Reuters in an interview after the launch of the show. Paris Fashion Week.

His show featured models marching across a windy, glass-lined runway swirling with snow. It began with a woman in a black cape-like dress, swinging a sack that resembled a stuffed plastic garbage bag.

Others followed suit, walking into the wind in baggy pants, oversized hoodies and floral print outfits.

Gvasalia he played a central role in the rise of streetwear styles and is known for his powerful runway presentations.

The designer said he spent two years in Ukraine after the war in Georgia, where he still has family, before settling in Germany.

Georgia, a former republic of the Soviet Union, was plunged into civil war after the bloc broke up in 1991.