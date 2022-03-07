Safety pin! This is all there is to the ‘Fortnite Crew Pack’ for March 2022

Mexico City.– A new month means a new package for those who subscribe to Fortnite Crew. Fortnite Crew is the subscription service of epic, which gives subscribers access to exclusive skins and items that are only available during that month. The skins that are part of the service are original skins that Epic have created.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

However, in the past, there have been some third-party collaborations, including Loki the cinematic universe of Marvel and Green Arrow based on the Arrow show CW. On top of that, subscribers will get access to the current season’s battle pass as long as they keep up with the service, as well as 1,000 v bucks a month.

The fortnite Crew is $11.99 a month, and when you think about getting 1,000 v-bucks (a $7.99 value) and the battle pass (normally $7.59), that’s a pretty good deal.

Here’s what’s in the Fortnite Crew Pack for March 2022. You can subscribe to the Fortnite Crew any day in March to get these exclusive items.

Tracy Trouble Skin

Tracy Trouble Skin – Dark Variant

Charming Skully Back Bling

Heartslash Pickaxe

Heartslash Pickaxe – Dark Variant

Tracy’s Armory Gun Wrap