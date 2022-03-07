Roman Reigns achieves another great record in WWE

Over the last few years, especially since his character change, Roman Reigns has repeatedly been in the news for achieving different achievements and breaking several important records, including being the longest universal champion or having beaten all universal champions in the same reign. This March, Reigns has added another milestone to his resumeand it is that The Tribal Chief has reached 800 days without being defeated on account of three in a fight, as the well-known wrestling account recalled in a tweet WrestleFeatures.

“Roman Reigns did not receive the count of three in a fight in about 800 days“.

kings started with this spectacular streak as of December 15, 2019, after losing at the WWE TLC PPV to King Corbin in a match with chairs, tables and stairs. Reigns received the count after a End of days on a chair, and it should be remembered that no one has managed to get out of the account after Corbin’s final movement.

Within this streak, Reigns won the Universal Championship at Payback 2020, event in which he defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a triple threat. Since that day, Reigns has successfully defended the title against the likes of Kevin Owens, Edge, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

It is not known if WWE intends to end this undefeated soon, but Reigns will have one of the most difficult rivals in recent times when he faces Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, a match in which the Universal Championship and the WWE Championship will be at stake. at the same time.

