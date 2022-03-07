Rocky or Rambo? Sylvester Stallone revealed who would win in a fight

John Rambo and Rocky Balboa are two of the iconic characters that turned Sylvester Stallone in an emblem of the action cinema of the 80s and 90s.

Precisely, one of the eternal controversies that constantly arise among fans is which of them would win in a fight and, faced with such a question, the actor clarified who would come out of such an epic contest.

Stallone shared on his social networks a poster made by a fan announcing the long-awaited battle between the legendary characters played by the actor. What led the interpreter to give his opinion on the matter.

“Even I would pay to see this,” said the protagonist of both franchises.

Of course, since the interpreter is the one who has brought both characters to the big screen, before deciding who would win, he wanted to highlight the strengths, strategies and qualities of each of the opponents. For what he made it clear that whoever won, “neither of them would ever be the same.”

«If these two men met on the street, facing each other without rules, I don’t know what the result would be… If both fighters remain standing, Rocky would prevail. His body shots and his right hook would end up knocking Rambo down,” Stallone confessed.

“But if the fight goes to the ground, Rambo would win in a bloody and brutal fight until the end,” clarifies the actor who continued with his reflection: “As they will not be in the rain and it would be outside, in what is basically a fight street, Rocky would be the one who gave the first five or six hits ».

“If that doesn’t knock Rambo out, which I don’t think it will, unless he’s fully engaged, Rambo’s abilities would be fully revealed,” he continued.

This is due, as he himself explained, to the fact that if the combat continued and ended up fighting on the ground, Rambo would prevail in a bloody and brutal fight, winning the victory.

“The bottom line is that neither of you will ever be the same again,” he concluded.

Rocky and RamboSylvester Stallone’s jewelry

Rocky, directed by John G. Alvidsen earned Stallone several Oscar nominations in 1976, among which he won three of the coveted statuettes. Including, best film, editing and director.

The actor has come to star in six installments of the saga and has repeated his role on two more occasions with believethe spin-off of the franchise centered on the son of his friend and rival in the ring, apollo creed.

On the other hand, the interpreter played John Rambo for the first time in the 1982 film, cornered.

Directed by Ted Kotchieff, the film was an adaptation of First Blood, the novel written by Canadian David Morrell published in 1972.

