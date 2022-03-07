Rocky, Iván Drago and the red button

We grew up reading and hearing about this, about the missiles that Russia installed in Cuba, about the military bases that the United States has in Europe, about NATO (the North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and about the famous and non-existent? Red button.

Today, the protagonists of the famous Cold War seem to be others. Vladimir Putin on one side, Joe Biden and his allies on the other, and in the middle the Ukrainian people with their president Volodymyr Zelensky. Although we must not forget another “villain”: Kim Jong-Un. The North Korean leader had welcomed the year 2018 with a threat to the US: “The nuclear button is always on my desk and the entire United States is within reach of my atomic arsenal. This is the reality, not a mere threat,” the North Korean leader emphasized before the television cameras.

Rocky.jpg Rocky and his fierce fight with Iván Drago. Cold War era. Of good and bad.

At the time, the threats came after growing tension between the two countries, which boast one of the deadliest long-range missile systems that could trigger World War III and could be activated by the famous “red nuclear button.” ”.

At that time, we all feared the response that this threat could have from Donald Trump, the eccentric North American president. However, they did not go beyond that, of “measuring” each other down the ring without throwing any blows.

In the present, Putin again makes us think of past times. In the controversy with the western countries and in another threat of an unprecedented war. Information about what is happening in Ukraine comes from all walks of life. And many mix things up, something that has been common for a long time in our country. It is up to each one to know how to discern, if they are interested, what is true and what is a lie about what is said from so far away. The truth is that it is a bit of a relief to see US troops still far from Ukrainian soil, despite all the logistical support it is theoretically giving Zelenskiy. There may not be anything of value to take from the Ukraine.

But going back to the fears that one had as a child, influenced by capitalist consumption, the red button appears again in my mind.

“The first thing we must understand: the nuclear button is just a metaphor,” clarifies a journalistic investigation published on the xataka.com site, which highlights that the process of a nuclear attack is much more complex and complicated than simply pressing a button. What does exist, according to the text, is a series of codes and protocols that presidents must follow when deciding to attack another country and that are generally contained in a suitcase that must always be kept a few meters from the first head of a nation.

Faced with this explanation, I don’t know whether to calm down or get more nervous. I only hope that if it is a red y button or a series of codes that will produce a nuclear war, that Putin, Biden or Kim Jong-Un continue to measure each other, but outside the ring. Otherwise, Rambo, Rocky and Iván Drago will become more than just fictional characters.